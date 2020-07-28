‘Yard of the Year’
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port is celebrating its 55th anniversary by presenting its “Yard of the Year” contest. Judges are looking for some of the most beautifully and creatively landscaped front yards in North Port. Yards must be designed and maintained by the homeowner or tenant. Judging will take place from the street and will be based on general overall appearance, maintenance, neatness and most importantly, curb appeal.
Three winners will be selected. Winners will receive a “Yard of the Year” sign to place on their property for one year and will be special guests at the Allamanda Garden Club 55th Anniversary luncheon on Nov. 20. Photos of each yard will be featured on the Allamanda Garden Club website, social media sites as well as in local newspapers. In addition, winners will be featured on the Chat with Pat Radio Show on WKDW 97.5FM.
Application and additional guidelines are available on the Allamanda Garden Club website, allamandagardenclub.com. Deadline is Sept. 15. Judging will begin the following week. Winners will be announced October 2020. For more information, call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743.
Online native plant workshop
A Florida-friendly yard uses no fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides, uses virtually no water, costs less and requires far less maintenance than a traditional grass lawn. People for Trees, a non-profit native tree advocacy group since 1997, will host a Florida-friendly Yard Virtual Workshop from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Participants may view the presentation using Zoom. Those who register will also receive handouts that list the best drought-tolerant and native plants, shrubs, and trees for this area. There will be a Q&A period after the presentation. To register, contact Alice White, treelady12001@yahoo.com. For more information, call 941-468-2486.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.