Back to School Bash
All Englewood students K-12 are welcome to a Back to School Bash, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Englewood SKY Academy, 881 S. River Road, Englewood, presented by Kids Nees of Englewood and the Englewood YMCA. Get free backpacks and school supplies, plus free toiletries, underwear and socks, free school physicals, free dental and hearing screenings, free haircuts and refreshments and more. For more information, call the Englewood YMCA at 941-475-1234.
Pirate Poker Run
Englewood Beach Waterfest has planned a poker run that can be done using a boat, a motorcycle, car, kayak, stand-up paddleboard or even a pirate ship. The Pirate Poker Run/Ride is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 24. A captain's party is 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Sand Bar Tiki & Grille.
All stops are accessible by land or sea. They include SandBar Tiki, Skip's Marina, Tiki Hut at Waterside Grill, Aqua Marina at Palm Harbour and Stump Pass Marina, finishing up at the marina's Lighthouse Grill, where prizes will be awarded for the best poker hands at 6 p.m. Hand prices are $30 for First Hand, $15 for Second Hand and $125 for a Boat Load (five hands). There will also be a costume contest and American Made will play at Lighthouse Grill.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Englewood Beach Waterfest. For more information and registration, visit PiratePokerRun.org or call Cape Haze Marina 941-698-1110.
Golf outing
The West Charlotte Republican Club will have a golf outing Saturday, July 20, at Lemon Bay Golf Club, 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive, Englewood. All proceeds benefit the Junior Golf Program at LB Golf Club. Cost to play is $100 per player, which includes golf, continental breakfast and lunch, awards and door prizes. Players can sign up as a single, double or as a foursome. Prize donations are being accepted. For more information, contact Barb Peszko at 941-697-7592 or email joba9595@gmail.com.
SGC playground done
Work at the playground at South Gulf Cove Park, 10150 Amicola St., Gulf Cove is complete and the area has been reopened. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
AMVETS Bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Englewood, will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. today at the Post, 3386 N. Access Rpad. $5 to play. There will also be a raffle and sandwiches to purchase. The proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for any further information.
Hermitage artist showcase
The State Teacher/Artist Residency program is presented by the Hermitage Artist Retreat and the Florida Alliance for Arts Education at 5 p.m. Friday, July 19. Come see what these top public school arts educators worked on during their three-week residency at the Hermitage at Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key.
The 2019 STARs teaching artists are: Cheryl Meehan, a visual arts teacher at Freedom Elementary in Bradenton; Robert Constable, a music composition teacher at Crestwood Elementary in Tampa; David Martin, a visual arts teacher at Bonita Springs Elementary in Naples; Julie Orsini Shakher, a visual arts teacher at Dr. Michael Krop Senior High in Hollywood; and Mirena Suarez, a visual arts teacher at Ada Merritt K-8 Center in Miami.
This program is in the form of open studios, walking from building to building visiting three visual art studios and one music studio at the Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. While there, take a walk on the beach to see the sea turtle nests. It’s free to attend the showcase, but reservations are required and can be requested at hermitageartistretreat.org/event/, or call 941-475-2098 for more information.
Community Cleanup
Bring your discarded household items, yard waste, tree trimmings, junk and other garbage or refuse to the Englewood Community Cleanup, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20 at the following locations:
• The vacant lot at South McCall Road and 201 W. Dearborn St.
• VFW Clyde E. Lassen Memorial Post 10178, 550 N. McCall Road.
• Buchan Airport on Old Englewood Road.
Dumpsters will be available to residential customers. Waste Management will be accepting electronics, appliances and computers from residential customers. Tires no larger than 25/16 will be accepted. Sarasota County hazardous waste personnel will be available only at the West Dearborn Street location to accept hazardous materials.
The collection is sponsored by Sarasota County Planning and Development Services/Code Enforcement. For more information, please call 941-861-5000.
Adult sailing classes
Learn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewoood Sailing Association's Adult Sailing Class for those 18 and over. This class will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily over two weekends, July 20-21 and July 27-28 at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave. The only prerequisites are the ability to swim and the desire to sail. Cost is $195, and registration is open at the Englewood SKY Family Y. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing and trained in CPR and First Aid. For additional information contact Rosemary at 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org.
Rotonda blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club will once again sponsor a Summer OneBlood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25 in the parking lot of the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. All donors will receive a Free OneBlood personal lunch/picnic cooler, a Beall’s additional add-on 15% coupon and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. A picture ID is required. To schedule an appointment time, please call Kathryn at 610-952-1333. Donors, please eat breakfast beforehand and be well hydrated.
Fundraiser for Jubilee Center
Help support your neighbors in need at the Fourth Annual Fundraiser Breakfast for St. David’s Jubilee Center, set for 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Noy’s Bistro and Lounge, 31 Chailett Road, Rotonda West (off Gasparilla Road). "Every year we work to make this event bigger and and better," said the restaurant’s owner, Jason Vollmer. "People in Englewood and surrounding areas have always supported our cause, and we hope to make this year out-do all others.” Last year, Jason raised $5,000 for the center. The Jubilee Center offers food, clothing and other necessities for people in need, and is at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway.
Scallop Search
The Florida Sea Grant and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Charlotte County need volunteers for the Great Bay Scallop & Hard Clam Search set for Aug. 10 out of Cape Haze Marina, 6950 Placida Road, Englewood.
The search is a resource-monitoring program where volunteers snorkel, looking for bay scallops and hard clams in select seagrass areas. The purpose is to monitor and document the health and status of these important bivalve species.
About 40 shallow draft boats are needed with up to 150 participants. Canoes and Kayaks are also welcome. Snorkelers without boats are welcome, however boat space is limited. Volunteer searchers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the marina for survey equipment and instructions. Lunch will be provided at the end.
Volunteers need to bring a mask, snorkel and gloves and be able to snorkel/swim about 150 feet. Fins and weight belt are optional.
Reservations are required, and survey sites and equipment are limited. Register at 2019greatbayscallopandhardclamsearch.eventbrite.com. You may email staugler@ufl.edu or call 941-764-4346 for more information.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call the post at 941-460-8755.
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering is held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. The next session is July 21. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.