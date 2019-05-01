Sarasota Opera
On Friday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m., the historic Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, will be filled with exquisite songs — Soprano Elizabeth Tredent (Violetta in La traviata); tenor Matthew Vickers (Des Grieux in Manon Lescaut), and baritone Marco Nisticò (Amonasro in Aida) will be accompanied on the piano by John F. Spencer IV. The songs will be performed in their original languages of Italian, French, German, and Russian, with translations provided.
Individual tickets start at $10, available at SarasotaOpera.org and at the Sarasota Opera Box Office. Call the Sarasota Opera Box Office at 941-328-1300, visit in person, or visit: sarasotaopera.org.
