Republican Club meets
Karen Rose, candidate for the Sarasota County School Board, speaks Wednesday, May 8 at Venice Gardens Civic Assoc., 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. She will explain her qualifications and desire to improve education in the county. Light refreshments are served at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Call Matt Soldano, 401-792-8132.
Kids Night Out
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., will hold a “Kids Night Out” event on four nights this summer when kids will bring a snack and enjoy a creative evening. Parents will be on their own.
Dates: May 30, tie dye; June 30, watercolor, salt/oil pastel; July 9, night lighthouse; Aug. 8, full body self portrait.
Cost: $30 member; $35 nonmember. To sign up, call VAC, 941-485- 7136.
Free nursing program info
State College of Florida, ManatDarnerJ@SCF.eduee-Sarasota has scheduled free information sessions on its two-year Associate in Science in Nursing/Registered Nurse (RN) program.
Prospective students also can learn about the traditional approach, the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to RN transition approach, the “BSNin4” option, program admission requirements, application deadlines and what to expect upon acceptance. Info is offered at SCF Venice (May 8) and Lakewood Ranch (May 10).
Contact Julie Darner at 941-752-5538, or visit: scf.edu/nursing.
Sarasota Opera
On Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m., the historic Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., in Sarasota, will be filled with exquisite songs. Soprano Elizabeth Tredent (Violetta in La traviata); tenor Matthew Vickers (Des Grieux in Manon Lescaut), and baritone Marco Nisticò (Amonasro in Aida) will be accompanied on piano by John F. Spencer IV.
The songs will be performed in their original languages of Italian, French, German, and Russian, with translations provided.
Tickets start at $10, available at SarasotaOpera.org and at Sarasota Opera Box Office. Call or go to Sarasota Opera Box Office, 941-328-1300, or visit: sarasotaopera.org.
Grief healing event
Carolyn Nicholson Fowler, a certified medical Reiki Master, owner of Peaceful Healing Reiki, will hold a free grief healing Reiki event at Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., in Venice, Saturday, May 11, 1-5 p.m. Reiki is a hands-off, gentle balancing of a person’s energy. Six Reiki masters will be available to gently help those who need to heal and release some of their grief, be it new or lingering grief from the past. Fowler practices hands-on and hands-off reiki. Contact her at: peacefulhealingreiki.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.