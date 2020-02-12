Need tax help?
AARP Foundation offers free federal tax preparation help from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis. Help is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Woodmere Park Community Center Assistance along with from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday in the Bay House and Bay Indies Mobile Home Community Bring photo ID, social security cards for those on the return, birth dates for all, copy of last year’s return, Forms W-2, W-2G, pension and retirement statements, interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099), Form 1099B from brokerage or investment account, total paid for day care and day care provider number marketplace health insurance statement (Form 109SA), blank check for proof of bank routing number plus account numbers for direct deposit of refund, and both spouses to sign returns.
Shriners meetThe Venice Shrine Club, a unit of Sahib Shriners in Sarasota, meets on the third Tuesday of the month at the Left Coast Seafood Restaurant at 385 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. The club opens with an 11 a.m. social hour and a noon meal and meeting. No reservations are needed. All Shriners welcome and all Freemasons are welcome as guests. Visit VeniceShrineClub.org, for further details.”
Habitat needs helpersSkilled construction worker? Want to learn? Either way, Habitat needs you. Contact Christina McCauley for more information at 941-493-6606 ext. 227.
‘Frozen’ Fun DayIsland Village Montessori is holding an open enrollment event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 on its campus. “Frozen” Fun Day will feature music and singers from the upcoming “Frozen. Jr” performers, food trucks, game booths, inflatable bounce houses, and various gift basket to raffles
Pickleball at Venice Community CenterVenice Community Center offers Pickleball every Monday (except holidays) for all levels. Intermediates play in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon. Beginners play from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and there is social play for all levels from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A recreation pass is $15 for 10 visits. Venice Community Center is at 326 S. Nokomis Ave., on the island, For information call 941-861-1380.
Check out Venetian Harmony ChorusVenetian Harmony Chorus invites women who enjoy singing to visit a rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Monday nights at 2390 Seabrook Ave., Venice. For more information, call 941-480-1480.
Volunteer drivers neededITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Salvation Army’s Walking clubThe Salvation Army’s Walking Club, 1051 Albee Farm Road, meets from 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays except holidays. No fee; walk at your pace. Call 941-484-6227.
Transition VeniceTransition Venice will have monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave.
Sign up for bicycle tour of VeniceThe next Historic Bicycle Ride around Venice will be March 17. Riders, led by Venice Museum Manager Harry Klinkhamer and Darlene Culpepper will depart at 10 a.m. from Venice City Hall. Space is limited. RSVP to Carlene at dculpepper@venicegov.com. Participating riders are required to wear helmets
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.