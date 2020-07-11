Spirit of Enterprise award
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will present the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Spirit of Enterprise award to U.S. Rep. Greg Steube for his support of pro-business initiatives at this month’s Network @ Noon Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Plantation Inn Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. U.S. Rep. Steube will be in attendance to receive the award. Chamber members and the public are invited. Seating is limited due to the recommended CDC seating and social distancing guidelines, and participants must register and pay in advance at www.northportareachamber.com, or call 941-564-3040 or email info@northportareachamber.com for more information.
Online native plant workshop
A Florida-friendly yard uses no fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides, uses virtually no water, costs less and requires far less maintenance than a traditional grass lawn. People for Trees, a non-profit native tree advocacy group since 1997, will host a Florida-friendly Yard Virtual Workshop from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Participants may view the presentation using Zoom. Those who register will also receive handouts that list the best drought-tolerant and native plants, shrubs, and trees for this area. There will be a Q&A period after the presentation. To register, contact Alice White, treelady12001@yahoo.com. For more information, call 941-468-2486.
Blood drive in Rotonda
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club and Faith Lutheran Church will team up for a blood drive, bringing the The Big Red Bus to town from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23 to the church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West. The bus is a medical vehicle and is a safe location to visit for your donation. Due to spacing requirements, only two donors are allowed on the bus at one time so it is necessary to schedule an appointment for your donation. Everyone will have their temperature taken prior to entering, and all donors will receive a free wellness check, free canvas tote and all donated pints of blood will be tested for the Covid-19 Antibody. You will be asked to check on-line within four days of donation for your antibody results. Appointments are required. Call 610-952-1333.
Englewood Beach Putt Putt
Team registration is open for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce's 4th Annual Englewood Beach Putt Putt mini golf tournament. The Putt Putt features teams of four, traveling to nine restaurants to play one hole at each. Team cost is $80, and the number of teams is limited to 60. Costumes are encouraged, and this year’s theme is "Red, White and Blue." To ensure the safety of the players and restaurant employees, the chamber has changed up the format quite a bit from past years. More information and registration can be found on the Chamber’s website at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
Football skills camp
The North Port Mustangs Boosters will present the Off the Grid football skills and agility camp featuring certified trainer Alex Portee. The camp is for players 5 to 14 years old and is $25 per session. A final session for skill players is 10 a.m. to noon July 18 at Larry Thoennissen Field, 4946 City Center Blvd., North Port. Register at leaguelineup.com/npbooster.
Football, cheer signups
The Englewood Area Athletic Association, parent organization for the Englewood Cats football and cheer programs, are holding online registration for the fall 2020 season. The organization entered the American Youth Football in 2019. The first practice is set for 6-8 p.m. July 20 at Larry Nicol Filed at Ann Dever Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Practices are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Register at www.playyon.com/eaaa. Click the registration link for required documents. To volunteer or to donate to the organization, email englewoodcatspw@gmail.com or visit the Englewood Cats 2020 Facebook page and send a message.
'Yard of the Year'
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port is celebrating its 55th anniversary by presenting its "Yard of the Year" contest. Judges are looking for some of the most beautifully and creatively landscaped front yards in North Port. Yards must be designed and maintained by the homeowner or tenant. Judging will take place from the street and will be based on general overall appearance, maintenance, neatness and most importantly, curb appeal.
Three winners will be selected. Winners will receive a "Yard of the Year" sign to place on their property for one year and will be special guests at the Allamanda Garden Club 55th Anniversary luncheon on Nov. 20. Photos of each yard will be featured on the Allamanda Garden Club website, social media sites as well as in local newspapers. In addition, winners will be featured on the Chat with Pat Radio Show on WKDW 97.5FM.
Application and additional guidelines are available on the Allamanda Garden Club website, allamandagardenclub.com. Deadline is Sept. 15. Judging will begin the following week. Winners will be announced October 2020. For more information, call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743.
Sailing camp
The Englewood Sailing Association has changed the schedule for its annual “Learn to Sail” camp. Dates are July 13-17 and July 27-31. Sailing Association members are incorporating social distancing and cleaning procedures in place and will use the month of June to practice them. The Learn to Sail camps are for youngsters aged 10-17 who know how to swim. Sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. The course is offered at $150. Students must know how to swim. Boats and books are provided. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information log on to www:englewoodsailing.org or call 941-451-9856. Intermediate and advanced sailing courses are also offered. Adult sailing is also available for members. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org/programs/ online-program-registration, then select “Specialty Camp” then “2020 Sailing Camp.”
