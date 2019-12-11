Chorale provides music education and more
The Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement, and three concerts of premier choral music at the Venice Performing Arts Center every season, in December, February, and April, building community through the love of song.
Donations received will support the chorale’s 120-member Concert Choir, its Youth Chorus for fourth-eighth-graders and its High School Apprentice Program, which provides students a stipend of up to $1,000 to go towards additional music education and performance opportunities. There are 11 high school students participating in the program this season.
Veteran Wellness Clinics
Veterans Wellness Clinics are held at American Legion Post 159, 1700 E. Venice Ave., Venice, 9 a.m. to noon the last Tuesday of the month,
Volunteer practitioners sought in areas of acupuncture, chiropractic, dermatology, massage, meditation, reflexology, reiki, yoga, PAD and hearing testing, ear wax removal and more.
Contact Diane Wedge at: dianewedge.vwc@gmail.com. Provide credentials and proof of liability insurance to participate.
