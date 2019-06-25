Sunday Fun Day (ongoing)

For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.

Military college entry exams

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) offers free college credit to eligible military personnel and spouses who pass College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) exams. Passage of each free exam earns three to six hours of college credit, a saving of about $300-$600, based on SCF’s current tuition rates.

For more details, call 941-408-1540 in Venice; visit: scf.edu/testing.

NAMI meetings

The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group meets in Venice the first Wednesday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m., at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. Call 941-376-9361; visit: namisarasotacounty.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments