Sunday Fun Day (ongoing)
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
Military college entry exams
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) offers free college credit to eligible military personnel and spouses who pass College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) exams. Passage of each free exam earns three to six hours of college credit, a saving of about $300-$600, based on SCF’s current tuition rates.
For more details, call 941-408-1540 in Venice; visit: scf.edu/testing.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group meets in Venice the first Wednesday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m., at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. Call 941-376-9361; visit: namisarasotacounty.org.
