South Venice Civic Association Yard Sale

This year’s South Venice Civic Association Yard is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice, one mile west of U.S. 41.

Lunch and learn Learn about art patrons who changed the world during a Ringing College’s Art & Design lecture at the Venice Art Center on March 3. Lunch from noon to 12:45 followed by lecture from 12:45-2 p.m. Tuesday’s topic is “Eye on Modernism: Ford, Rockefeller and Whitney Families of America.” The cost is $20 for members and $25 for others. Call 941-485-7136 to reserve your space.

Submariners meetVeterans of submarines and interested people meet at noon the third Thursday of every month at American Legion No-Vel Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave. Lunch and beverages available. For more information, call 941-493-7488 or email patiopapa37@yahoo.com.

There’s an art to VeniceA silent auction of more than 300 works by Venice area artists continues until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave. A free reception coinciding with the end of the bidding process is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the center.

All That Jazz“Johnny Mercer: An Intimate Portrait” takes place at 7:30 p.m. March 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center 701 Carmelita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets: 941-255-1022.


