Tuba Christmas Concert
The Tuba Christmas Concert takes place at 5:15 p.m. tonight at the Gazebo in Centennial Park in downtown Venice.
Venice Farmers MarketThe weekly Venice Farmers Market takes place each Saturday morning at Avenue Des Parques next to Venice City Hall. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares. It’s a weekly celebration of the best of Venice where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from the growers.
Walking club has a new meeting spotThe Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturday at Volunteer Park near Publix on the Island of Venice and completes up to a 2.5 mile walk along Venetian Waterway. Click on “where we meet” at www.veniceWalkabout.org
Women’s Resource Center classesWomen’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice. For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.
Venice ChoraleThe Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement, and three concerts of premier choral music at the Venice Performing Arts Center every season, building community through love
Tickets are $20-$25, $5 students and available online at thevenicechorale.org, or at the VPAC box office, in person or by calling 941-218-3779 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Group discounts are available.
Historic Spanish PointHolidays at The Point, takes place at White Cottage Lawn overlooking Little Sarasota Bay. Coming up next is Starlight & Fire: A New Year’s Eve Celebration — 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Ring in the new year with lawn games, hula hoop and dance contests for kids, s’mores roasting, holiday treats, cash bar and music.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets for Historic Spanish Point Members are $12 for adults, $5 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets can be purchased online at historicspanishpoint.org/holidays-at-the-point. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Historic Spanish Point’s mission of historic preservation and education. Holidays at The Point is supported through in-kind donations by Gecko’s Grill & Pub, and Der Dutchman Restaurant.
Christmas Eve at the GazeboChristmas Candlelight Celebration presented by Venice Bible Church at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at Centennial Park Gazebo. More info: venicebiblechurch.com
Klezmer FestivalThe Grand Hanukkah Klezmer Festival will be Dec. 29 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. in Centennial Park. For more information, visit www.chabadofvenice.com
