Venice Art Center courses
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., has a Course Selection Guide that offers over 400 classes given by 52 instructors. For more details or to register for a class, call 941-485-7136; visit: VeniceArtCenter.com.
Pickleball
Pickleball schedule at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice: Mondays (excluding holidays) 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Intermediate+; 2-5 p.m., Beginner; 5-8 p.m. Open Play/Social Play. A pass costs $20 and is good for 10 visits to any indoor county pickleball center. You can drop into any session you want and all equal $2 per visit. Call: 941-861-5000.
Walking club
The Salvation Army’s Walking Club, 1051 Albee Farm Road, meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9-10 a.m. (except holidays); public is welcome.
Exercise in a cool, safe place while listening to music and chatting with fellow walkers. No fee, walk at your pace. Call 941-484-6227.
