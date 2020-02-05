Songs of Broadway
“Sigmund Romberg on Broadway,” a Broadway musical revue, will be performed starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road. Admission is $15. Tickets available at the door. Kids are free. The public is invited.
Venice Area Democratic ClubVenice Area Democratic Club meets the third Saturday of every month at NAAR Hall, 620 Shamrock Blvd, Venice. Light refreshments at 10:30 with a meeting from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Need tax help?AARP Foundation offers free federal tax preparation help from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis. Help is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Woodmere Park Community Center Assistance along with from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Friday in the Bay House and Bay Indies Mobile Home Community Bring photo ID, social security cards for those on the return, birth dates for all, copy of last year’s return, Forms W-2, W-2G, pension and retirement statements, interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099), Form 1099B from brokerage or investment account, total paid for day care and day care provider number marketplace health insurance statement (Form 109SA), blank check for proof of bank routing number plus account numbers for direct deposit of refund, and both spouses to sign returns.
Habitat needs helpersSkilled construction worker? Want to learn? Either way, Habitat needs you. Contact Christina McCauley for more information at 941-493-6606 ext. 227
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.