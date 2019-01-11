South County Regional Park Fitness Center is now open
The South County Regional Park Fitness Center is now open. South County Regional Park is located at 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Hours of operation are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Children under the age of 13 are not permitted to use equipment and children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Please consult your physician before starting any exercise program. Appropriate fitness attire must be worn when using equipment. The fitness center is free to use through March. For information, call South County Regional Park at 941-505-8686.
City wide garage sale
City wide garage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. All registrants need to be pre-registered with payment. Please contact Punta Gorda Chamber at 941-639-3720 or email reception@puntagorda-chamber.com. The location is in the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza, corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta. Entrance from Aqui Esta just west of 4-way stop. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Cost is $15 for two parking spaces.
‘Big Bonz’ event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the “Big Bonz” dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well behaved and well socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
Citizen’s Climate Lobby announces meeting
The Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda Chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby announces their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Dr., Punta Gorda.
Citizen’s Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit national organization whose mission is to create the political will for climate solutions. For more information, visit www.citizens climatelobby.org or email portcharlotte@ citizensclimatelobby.org. All are welcome.
Laird’s Golf Challenge planned
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Laird’s Golf Challenge, with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and shot gun start at 8:30 a.m., on Jan. 19 at Sunnybreeze Golf Course, 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Road, Arcadia. The event is for golfers and would-be golfers. Loads of prizes. Entry fee is $50 per person or $180 for team of 4. Includes breakfast and lunch and 18 holes of golf. Deadline to enter is Sunday. Call 941-639-3720.
