Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich.
WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
Military college entry exams
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) offers free college credit to eligible military personnel and spouses who pass College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) exams. Passage of each free exam earns three to six hours of college credit, a savings of about $300-$600, based on SCF’s current tuition rates.
For more details, call 941-408-1540 in Venice; visit:
Improv
Florida Studio Theatre’s improv troupe offers exciting, free-form spontaneous fun Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. in Bowne’s Lab. Improv members follow the funny when sparked by an action or suggestion.
Tickets are $15, available at the FST Box Office, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, in person, by calling (941) 366-9000, or at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Hearing loss group meets
The HLAA Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month at the Sarasota North Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota. A hearing loop is installed; the Chapter provides CART (Communication Access Real-time Captioning), so hearing is not stressful. Lunch & Learn ($5 for lunch or bring your own).
Members and guests are always welcome – no RSVP required. Visit: Hlas.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
Just a few hours a month can change someone’s life. ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60+ and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving for us. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group meets in Venice the first Wednesday of the month (call for date), 7-8:30 p.m., at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. Call 941-376-9361; visit: NamiSarasotaCounty.org.
Barbershop singers wanted
The Venice Gondolier Barbershop Chorus is actively seeking new or experienced barbershop singers. You will enjoy great harmony, singing, and fun atmosphere. The chorus meets every Monday evening at 6:15 p.m. at Lakeside Lutheran Church, 2401 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Drop in or call Bill Tedrow at 941-445-0230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.