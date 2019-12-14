CoolToday Park looking for game day workers
The Atlanta Braves have a job fair starting at 10 a.m. today for its 2020 seasonal staff at CoolToday Park, spring training home of the Braves, at 18800 South West Villages Parkway in West Villages. There are about 30 different staff positions.
Venice Farmers MarketThe weekly Venice Farmers Market takes place each this morning at Avenue Des Parques next to Venice City Hall. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares. It’s a weekly celebration of the best of Venice where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from the growers.
SWAMI celebrates holidays at Bentleys MondayThe third annual SWAMI Holiday Party is from 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Bentley’s in Osprey, 1660 South Tamiami Trail. The party is open to members and anyone in the music industry, from manager to performer, producer or other. There will be live music, door prizes, complimentary buffet, SWAMI Choristers, SWAMI Santa, and some surprises, too. The cost is $5 per person or free to SWAMI members. Bring business card for networking.
Walking club has a new meeting spotThe Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturday at Volunteer Park near Publix on the Island of Venice and completes up to a 2.5-mile walk along Venetian Waterway. Click on “where we meet” at www.veniceWalkabout.org
Cat Depot has a deal for youDecember is Cat Lovers Month and the Miracle on 17th Street adoption event takes place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Adoption fees for all cats and kittens (except specialty breeds) will be reduced to $20. The day includes children’s crafts, cat trivia with giveaways, and Santa meet and greets periodically throughout the day. For more information, email info@catdepot.org.
Women’s Resource Center classesWomen’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice. For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.
Historic Spanish PointHolidays at The Point, takes place at White Cottage Lawn overlooking Little Sarasota Bay. Coming up next is Starlight & Fire: A New Year’s Eve Celebration — 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Tickets for the event is $15 for adults, $7 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets for Historic Spanish Point Members are $12 for adults, $5 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets can be purchased online at historicspanishpoint.org/holidays-at-the-point. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Historic Spanish Point’s mission of historic preservation and education.
