Tim Foster talks about theater architecture
Tim Foster, a founding partner in Foster-Wilson Architects, will discuss theater projects making a connection with historic buildings. The discussion is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Center for Architecture Sarasota, 265 S. Orange Ave., Sarasota. Members $20, non-members $25. Young Moderns $10. Registration required. Call 941-350-5430
Outlaws and Angels is extendedFlorida Studio Theatre is extending “Outlaws and Angels,” celebrating the outlaws of country music and the angels who loved them. Tickets can be purchased online at floridastudiotheatre.org, or by phone at (941) 366-9000.
Check out Venetian Harmony ChorusVenetian Harmony Chorus invites women who enjoy singing to visit a rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at its new location, 2390 Seabrook Ave., Venice. Car pools may be available. For more information, call 941-480-1480.
Fashion, food at Manasota Beach ClubParichat House in Venice will present a fashion show at noon Jan. 25 at the Manasota Beach Club. Tickets are $30 and include lunch and gratuity. Purchase tickets at Parichat House, 116 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. For more information, call 941-486-8130.
13th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival
The 13th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26 on West Miami Avenue. Festival benefits the Florida MainStreet Program of Downtown Venice. The event is free.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Salvation Army’s Walking club
The Salvation Army’s Walking Club, 1051 Albee Farm Road, meets 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (except holidays); public is welcome.
No fee; walk at your pace. Call 941-484-6227.
Dance the night away
Venice Gardens Civic Center will be the site of a Country Western Dance Party on Saturday, Jan. 18. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. Pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, beans and chips will be available for purchase. Adults only. For information or tickets, call Karen Angle at 941-493-9023 or Gary Felker at 941-493-3780 or 941-375-1035
Sunday Fun Day
Anyone interested in golf croquet can try it from 3-5 p.m. Sundays at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
Venice Farmers Market
The weekly Venice Farmers Market takes place Saturday at Avenue Des Parques next to Venice City Hall. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares. It’s a weekly celebration of the best of Venice where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from the growers.
Tin Can Sailors meet
Tin Can Sailors meet at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of every month at the American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road. All Tin Can Sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Merle Garman at 941-408-9704 or mgjr1960@gmail.co.
Venice Art Center courses
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., has a course selection guide. For details or to register for a class, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com
Morning Walking club has a new meeting spot
The Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturday at Volunteer Park near Publix on the Island of Venice and completes up to a 2.5 mile walk along Venetian Waterway. For more information, visit www.veniceWalkabout.org
Historic Spanish Point
Explore 5,000 years of history at Historic Spanish Point in Osprey. Walk along Little Sarasota Bay, visit the pioneer cemetery and Mary’s Chapel, see a cutaway midden and more. Visit historicspanishpoint.org to learn so much more.
Venice Chorale
The Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement, and three concerts of premier choral music at the Venice Performing Arts Center every season, building community through love
Tickets are $20-$25, $5 students and available online at thevenicechorale.org, or at the VPAC box office, in person or by calling 941-218-3779 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Group discounts are available.
Learn Sarasota’ History on a Trolley Ride
Sue Blue and her famous Saturday morning historic downtown trolley tours are ready to roll. The red trolley leaves Pioneer Park, 1260 12th Street, at 10 a.m. and returns at noon. Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, March 14, March 28 and April 4. A ticket to ride is $35. Reservations required by contacting Linda Garcia at 941-364-9076.
Audubon Society seeks local volunteers
Venice Area Audubon Society is seeking volunteers to help instructors to teach second-graders in South Sarasota County schools how to look and listen for birds at the Venice Rookery. Field trips start the last week in January and run through the second week in April. Training and materials for new volunteers will be provided and activities will be clearly explained so volunteers can be effective with their time relating to students.
Those interested or needing more information can contact Linda Soderquist at 941-270-7994 or linist@hotmail.com.
Twig donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and nonrelative care to shop for clothing and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
Clothing for children and juniors that is in excellent, new or “like new” condition: clean, freshly washed, less than two years old and free of tears, stains or rips, is accepted on the fourth Monday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m.
Learn how The Twig encourages foster families and see its Wish List at: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; thetwigcares.com.
Bigs are recruiting Big Brothers
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for boys, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both its community-based and school-based mentoring programs. For more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice needs volunteers. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups or sort and process donated items. Call Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks volunteers
Flotilla 86 of the USCG Auxiliary, serving Venice and beyond, seeks interested volunteers to join its ranks. Members are volunteers augmenting U.S. Coast Guard missions.
The nonmilitary auxiliary has no law enforcement authority. It promotes boating safety upon inland and coastal waters primarily through boater education, free vessel safety inspections and patrols.
Open meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at the training center, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice. Fellowship is at 6:30 p.m.; formal meeting is at 7 p.m. Call: 941-488-1900.
Parkinson’s Expo
The Parkinson’s EXPO brings nationally renowned Parkinson’s experts to the Parkinson’s community at a free daylong educational forum featuring current research findings and interactive demonstrations.People with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, medical and health care professionals as well as the public are invited. The Parkinson’s EXPO will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd, Palmetto, Florida, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. Registration is required; visit https://www.parkinsonsneurochallenge.org/expo.html. Call (941) 926-6413 for more information.
Kids volunteer
Kids can get involved in volunteering for charity and your neighborhood’s recycling by collecting aluminum cans and turning them in for cash to help build a home for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. Take cans to Venice Scrap Metal, 181 James St., Venice. Call 941-493-6606, ext. 228
Food needed
The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, has these needs: soups, complete meals in cans, jelly in plastic jars, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and rice. Food donations are accepted between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 and 4 p.m. Call 941-484-6227 for more information.
Barbershop singers sought
The Barbershop Harmony Society has opened its membership. For details, call Lee Frayer, of Sarasota, music director of Venice Gondolier Barbershop Singers Show Chorus, 941-953-3752.
Hearing Loss Association
Hearing Loss Association members and guests are always welcome at meetings; no RSVP required. For more details, visit hlas.org.
Improv
Florida Studio Theatre’s improv troupe offers improv evenings at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays in Bowne’s Lab. Improv members follow the funny when sparked by an action or suggestion. Tickets are $15, available at the FST Box Office, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota; in person, by calling 941-366-9000; or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.
CodeRED
Residents, year-round and seasonal, are encouraged to register for the CodeRED alert notification system. It allows residents to receive calls, email alerts or text messages about events that could affect their neighborhood and help protect their family or property. Alerts include water or sewer interruptions, missing person alerts, major traffic detours and severe weather warnings. Call 941-861-5000.
To register, enter your first and last name, physical address and primary phone numbers at: scgov.net/codered.
Veteran Wellness Clinics
Veterans Wellness Clinics are held at American Legion Post 159, 1700 E. Venice Ave., Venice, from 9 a.m.-noon the last Tuesday of the month.
Volunteer practitioners sought in areas of acupuncture, chiropractic, dermatology, massage, meditation, reflexology, reiki, yoga, PAD and hearing testing, ear wax removal and more.
Contact Diane Wedge at: dianewedge.vwc@gmail.com. Provide credentials and proof of liability insurance to participate.
Veterans’ stories
Don Moore, a correspondent for Sun newspapers, which includes the Venice Gondolier Sun, writes about area veterans. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact donmoore39@gmail.com.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group meets in Venice the first Wednesday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m., at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. Call 941-376-9361; visit: NAMISarasotaCounty.org.
Our Mother’s House needs donations
Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities can always use donations of laundry detergent, diapers and cleaning supplies for the moms and children. Call Joyce Scott, program director, at 941-485-6264.
Donate life
LifeLink is a nonprofit organization dedicated to organ and tissue recovery for transplantation. Contact LifeLink of Florida for more information on organ and tissue donation, 800-262-5775.
To register as an organ and tissue donor, visit: donatelifeflorida.org or lifelinkfoundation.org.
Habitat seeks volunteers
Volunteers are needed to work in the Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County ReStore Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.; flexible times and hours. Call 941-493-6606; visit: habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Joey O photo display
Photographic works on canvas by Joseph John Orchulli II, a.k.a. Joey O, are on display at The Cottage Art Gallery in Nokomis. Visit: joeyomusic.com.
Open chess play
Play chess at the Venice William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library from 1-5 p.m. every Monday. This social chess club is open to all, beginner to expert. Call Steve, 248-854-9801.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week to help high school students with algebra and geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. Contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email jmonley@bbbssun.org or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome.
Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Hearing loss group meets
The HLAA Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month at the Sarasota North Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota. A hearing loop is installed; the chapter provides communication access real-time captioning, so hearing is not stressful. Lunch & Learn ($5 for lunch or bring your own).
Florida Peace Project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
