Need tax help?
Free federal tax preparation help is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis. Help is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Woodmere Park Community Center. Assistance is available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday during tax season in the Bay House and Bay Indies Mobile Home Community. Bring photo ID, Social Security cards for those on the return, birth dates for all, copy of last year’s return, Forms W-2, W-2G, pension and retirement statements, interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099), Form 1099B from brokerage or investment account, total paid for daycare and daycare provider number marketplace health insurance statement (Form 109SA), blank check for proof of bank routing number plus account numbers for direct deposit of refund, and both spouses to sign returns.
Habitat needs helpers
Skilled construction worker? Need to learn? Either way, Habitat needs you. Contact Christina McCauley for more information at 941-493-6606 ext. 227
SFF holds Oscar party
The Sarasota Film Festival invites local film lovers to its Inaugural Oscar Party at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9. There will be a live broadcast of the Academy Awards on the big screen at the SFF Cinematheque at 500 Tallevast Road, No.105, Sarasota. There will be food and drink options inspired by the award nominees, Oscar trivia, and raffles. 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets that include food are $35 for public and $25 for members. Beverages available for purchase. For more information, visit sarasotafilmfestival.com.
Shriners meet
The Venice Shrine Club, a unit of Sahib Shriners in Sarasota, meets on the third Tuesday of the month at the Left Coast Seafood Restaurant at 385 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. The club opens with an 11 a.m. social hour and a noon meal and meeting. No reservations are needed. All Shriners welcome and all Freemasons are welcome as guests. Visit VeniceShrineClub.org, for more information.
‘Frozen’ Fun Day
Island Village Montessori is holding an Open Enrollment Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 on its Campus. “Frozen” Fun Day will feature music and singers from the upcoming “Frozen Jr.” performers, food trucks, game booths, inflatable bounce houses, and various gift basket to raffles.
Pickleball at Venice Community Center
Venice Community Center offers pickleball every Monday (except holidays) for all levels. Intermediates play from 9 a.m. to noon. Beginners play from 1 to 4 p.m. and there is social play for all levels from 4 to 7 p.m. A recreation pass is $15 for 10 visits. Venice Community Center is at 326 S. Nokomis Ave. For information, call 941-861-1380.
Check out Venetian Harmony Chorus
Venetian Harmony Chorus invites women who enjoy singing to visit a rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Monday in its new location, 2390 Seabrook Ave., Venice. For more information, call 941-480-1480.
Aging Symposium at Venice Community Center
Planning For Aging Symposium is a seminar to provide information to help deal with aging. It is Jan. 29 at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Topics include community resources focused on the process of aging gracefully and being pro-active. The event is free and includes a complimentary breakfast, lunch and prizes. Seating is limited. RSVP is required. Call 941-220-5098.
Coming to Glenridge Center
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.: “Let ’Em Have It Just That Way: The Songwriters of the Harlem Renaissance,” a lecture with Peabody Award-winning music historian Michael Lasser: After World War I, African-American leaders turned to the arts to transform society. The movement they created spanned the spectrum of creative expression, and songwriting was no exception. Thanks to songwriters like Fats Waller, Andy Razaf, James P. Johnson, and Duke Ellington, mainstream America started singing a different tune. Visit gpactix.com.
Gulf Coast Humanist Society
The Gulf Coast Humanist Society hosts Barbara Richards, founder of Project 180, on Feb. 1 to speak about her organization that seeks to reintegrate formerly incarcerated people back into the community. Humanist Society members and guests will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Family Table Restaurant, 14132 Tamiami Trail, North Port for lunch; at 12:30 p.m. If coming for lunch, notify Meigs Gladwell at 941-927-5665 or via email at mg@glidewell.net.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Salvation Army’s Walking club
The Salvation Army’s Walking Club, 1051 Albee Farm Road, meets 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (except holidays); public is welcome. Call 941-484-6227.
Transition Venice
In 2020 Transition Venice will hold monthly meetings at the William H. Jervey Jr., Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave. Meetings will take place on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Sign up for bicycle tour of Venice
The next 2-hour Historic Bicycle Ride around Venice will be March 17. Riders, led by Venice Museum Manager Harry Klinkhamer and Darlene Culpepper, will depart from Venice City Hall at 10 a.m. Space is limited. RSVP to Carlene at dculpepper@venicegov.com. Participating riders are required to wear helmets
Sunday Fun Day
Golf croquet is offered from 3-5 p.m. Sundays at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice. For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
Venice Farmers Market
The weekly Venice Farmers Market takes place each Saturday at Avenue Des Parques next to Venice City Hall. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares.
Tin Can Sailors meet
Tin Can Sailors meet at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of every month at the American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road. All Tin Can Sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Merle Garman at 941-408-9704 or mgjr1960@gmail.co.
Venice Art Center courses
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., has a course selection guide. For details or to register for a class, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com
Morning Walking club has a new meeting spot
The Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturday at Volunteer Park near Publix in Venice and completes up to a 2.5 mile walk along Venetian Waterway. Click on “where we meet” at www.veniceWalkabout.org
Historic Spanish Point
Explore 5,000 years of history at Historic Spanish Point in Osprey. Walk along Little Sarasota Bay, visit the pioneer cemetery and Mary’s Chapel, see a cutaway midden and more. Visit historicspanishpoint.org to learn more.
Venice Chorale
The Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement, and three concerts of premier choral music at the Venice Performing Arts Center every season, building community through love. Tickets are $20-$25, $5 students and available online at thevenicechorale.org, or at the VPAC box office, in person or by calling 941-218-3779 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Group discounts are available.
Learn Sarasota History on a Trolley Ride
Sue Blue and her Saturday historic trolley tours are ready to roll. The red trolley leaves Pioneer Park, 1260 12th Street, at 10 a.m. and returns at noon on Feb. 8, Feb. 22, March 14, March 28 and April 4. A ticket to ride is $35. Reserve by contacting Linda Garcia at 941-364-9076.
Audubon Society seeks local volunteers
Venice Area Audubon Society is seeking volunteers to help instructors to teach second-graders how to look and listen for birds at the Venice Rookery. Field trips run through the second week in April. Training will be provided.
To volunteer or for more information, contact Linda Soderquist at 941-270-7994 or linist@hotmail.com.
Twig donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and nonrelative care to shop for clothing and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
Clothing for children and juniors that is in excellent, new or “like new” condition: clean, freshly washed, less than two years old and free of tears, stains or rips, is accepted on the fourth Monday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m.
Learn how The Twig encourages foster families and see its Wish List at: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; thetwigcares.com.
Bigs are recruiting Big Brothers
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for boys, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both its community-based and school-based mentoring programs. For more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice needs volunteers. Call Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks volunteers
Flotilla 86 of the USCG Auxiliary, serving Venice and beyond, seeks interested volunteers to join its ranks. Members are volunteers augmenting U.S. Coast Guard missions.
The nonmilitary auxiliary has no law enforcement authority. It promotes boating safety upon inland and coastal waters primarily through boater education, free vessel safety inspections and patrols.
Open meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at the training center, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice. Fellowship is at 6:30 p.m.; formal meeting is at 7 p.m. Call: 941-488-1900.
Parkinson’s Expo
The Parkinson’s EXPO brings experts to the community at a free forum featuring research findings and demonstrations. The public is invited. The Parkinson’s EXPO will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., PalmettoDoors open at 8 a.m. Registration is required; visit https://www.parkinsonsneurochallenge.org/expo.html. Call (941) 926-6413 for more information.
Kids volunteer
Kids can get involved in volunteering for charity and your neighborhood’s recycling by collecting aluminum cans and turning them in for cash to help build a home for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. Take cans to Venice Scrap Metal, 181 James St., Venice. Call 941-493-6606, ext. 228
Food needed
The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, has these needs: soups, complete meals in cans, jelly in plastic jars, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and rice. Food donations are accepted between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 and 4 p.m. Call 941-484-6227 for more information.
Barbershop singers sought
The Barbershop Harmony Society has opened its membership. For details, call Lee Frayer, of Sarasota, music director of Venice Gondolier Barbershop Singers Show Chorus, 941-953-3752.
Hearing Loss Association
Hearing Loss Association members and guests are always welcome at meetings; no RSVP required. For more details, visit hlas.org.
Improv
Florida Studio Theatre’s troupe offers improv Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. in Bowne’s Lab. Tickets are $15, available at the FST Box Office, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota; in person, by calling 941-366-9000; or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.
CodeRED
Residents, year-round and seasonal, are encouraged to register for the CodeRED alert notification system. It allows residents to receive calls, email alerts or text messages about events that could affect their neighborhood and help protect their family or property. Alerts include water or sewer interruptions, missing person alerts, major traffic detours and severe weather warnings. Call 941-861-5000.
To register, enter your first and last name, physical address and primary phone numbers at: scgov.net/codered.
Veteran Wellness Clinics
Veterans Wellness Clinics are held 9 a.m. to noon the last Tuesday of the month at American Legion Post 159, 1700 E. Venice Ave., Venice.
Volunteer practitioners sought in areas of acupuncture, chiropractic, dermatology, massage, meditation, reflexology, reiki, yoga, PAD and hearing testing, ear wax removal and more.
Contact Diane Wedge at: dianewedge.vwc@gmail.com. Provide credentials and proof of liability insurance to participate.
Veterans’ stories
Don Moore, a correspondent for Sun newspapers, which includes the Venice Gondolier Sun, writes about area veterans. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact donmoore39@gmail.com.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group meets in Venice the first Wednesday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m., at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. Call 941-376-9361; visit: NAMISarasotaCounty.org.
Our Mother’s House needs donations
Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities can always use donations of laundry detergent, diapers and cleaning supplies for the moms and children. Call Joyce Scott, program director, at 941-485-6264.
Donate life
LifeLink is a nonprofit organization dedicated to organ and tissue recovery for transplantation. Contact LifeLink of Florida for more information on organ and tissue donation, 800-262-5775.
To register as an organ and tissue donor, visit: donatelifeflorida.org or lifelinkfoundation.org.
Habitat seeks volunteers
Volunteers are needed to work in the Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County ReStore Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.; flexible times and hours. Call 941-493-6606; visit: habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Joey O photo display
Photographic works on canvas by Joseph John Orchulli II, a.k.a. Joey O, are on display at The Cottage Art Gallery in Nokomis. Visit: joeyomusic.com.
Open chess play
Play chess at the Venice William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library from 1-5 p.m. every Monday. This social chess club is open to all, beginner to expert. Call Steve, 248-854-9801.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome.
Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com..
Hearing loss group meets
The HLAA Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month at the Sarasota North Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota. A hearing loop is installed; the chapter provides communication access real-time captioning, so hearing is not stressful. Lunch & Learn ($5 for lunch or bring your own.
Celebrate Mable Ringling’s rose garden
The Ringling will host a floral affair from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11 to celebrate the legacy of Mable Ringling’s beloved rose garden. Surrounded by blooming roses, enjoy musical entertainment, mimosas and a variety of foods as you stroll the gardens.
Florida Peace Project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
