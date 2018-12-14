Food Truck Saturdays
The Harbour Heights Civic Association announces Food Truck Saturdays to be held the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Civic Association building at 2530 Harbour Drive in Punta Gorda. If you are launching your boat, on your way to an event, work or going to a yard sale, stop by and fill up and meet your neighbors!
Santa’s Helpers
Kays Ponger & Uselton and Lemon Bay Funeral Homes and Cremation Services and Gulf Pines Memorial Park have teamed up with Santa’s Helpers to bring hope to disadvantaged children. The objectives of the annual toy drive are to help children in need experience the joy of the holidays, to nurture the development of children, to unite members of local communities in a common cause and to contribute to the future betterment of communities. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys to one of our locations by Dec. 15: 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda; 1935 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice; 2 Buchans Landing Englewood; 2401 Englewood Road, Englewood. For more information, visit www.kays-ponger.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/kaysponger.
Bluegrass Saturday
Southwind Bluegrass Band is scheduled to perform at the next Bluegrass Saturday at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Harbor Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. Monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts showcase local and regional Bluegrass bands. A $5 donation is requested, along with one canned-good for the local food bank.
Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area Bring lawn chairs for seating. For more infomration, call 941-626-5399, or email rbarrett@embarqmail.com.
Peace River Audubon Christmas Bird Count
Volunteers are needed for the Peace River Audubon’s 2018 Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 15 and encompasses a 15-mile diameter circle, the center point being approximately downtown Punta Gorda. The circle is divided into about 12 areas, the furthest south areas being Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC) and Cecil B Webb preserve. There are three water areas: the southern part of Charlotte Harbor including the area around Alligator Creek; the northern part of the Harbor; and the Peace River from the US 41 bridge. Each area is headed up by an individual who determines where their group goes in their particular area, where and when they meet. In some cases they break up into smaller groups covering particular areas, such as a golf course. Most groups start about 7 a.m. and go until about noon. Some go out again later in the afternoon to count birds coming in for the evening.
To sign up for the bird count or for more information, contact Tony Licata at 941-505-9775, email alicata@dcwis.com.
Free Holiday Program
Come join the Master Gardeners at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18, at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, for a program on how to take care of the traditional holiday plants that are gifted during this festive season. Whether you are a giver or a receiver, it is always nice to know how to prolong the beauty of our holiday plants. For more information, contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
New Year's Eve Conch Blow tradition at Gilchrist Park
More and more people are coming to "blow the last sun down" at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda on New Year's Eve. According to tradition, by saying farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new year by blowing the sun down, good luck, peace and prosperity will come to our area. Everyone is invited to bring along noise makers, from drums to horns to clappers to clongers. As the sun sets that evening at 5:44 p.m. the noise begins and lasts until the last rays have disappeared into the harbor. Then the tooters and hooters go on to their New Year's Eve celebrations. For more information, call Marilyn at 941-505-1915.
Fishermen's Village to host annual NYE celebration and fireworks display
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host family friendly festivities for New Year’s Eve, featuring a magnificent fireworks display at midnight. Fireworks can only be viewed from the west dock of Fishermen's Village.
Beginning at 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve Family Friendly festivities will include: Live music and dancing from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with DJ and singer Michael White; Get Snapped Photo Booth; comedy magic shows, balloon creations, juggling with Captain Jack, from 6 p.m. to midnight, Finest Face Painting by MaryRose, Glitter Tattoos by Star Valle Entertainment; LED Juggling, Balloon twisting and magic shows by Jeff the Juggler, Tarot by Pamela (Tarot card readings for nominal fee), Funky Hair Glitter Designs (get your sparkle on!) from 6 p.m. to 1 0 p.m.; singer/guitarist Michael Hirst from 6 p.m. to midnight and it will be the final evening to view the Festival of Lights.
Winter Concert Series scheduled
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, will be starting its Winter concerts on Jan. 4 with the family group, "The Foresters." They come from Burton Michigan and this will be there 2nd trip to Peace River. This concert starts at 7 p.m. with an old fashioned hymn sing starting at 6:15 p.m.
The next concert will feature the national group ”The Perry’s”. They will be at Peace River on Jan. 18 for a 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. concert. Both concerts will feature a hymn sing 45 minutes before each concert.
The last concert for January will be “The Jim Brady Trio.” This will also be their second trip to Peace River. This concert begins with a hymn sing at 6:15, followed by the group at 7 pm on Jan. 25.
A love offering will be received during each of these concerts. No tickets are required, seating is limited, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The afternoon concert the doors open at 12:30 p.m.
For more information, call 941-637-6768 or visit www.PeaceRiverBaptistFL.org.
Observatory at FSW
The James & Barbara Moore Observatory located on the Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, has opened for the 2018-2019 season. Observation sessions are held on the first Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. Sessions are free and open to the public. Schedule of Observatory Viewing Sessions are as scheduled for Jan. 4, 2019; Feb. 1, 2019; March 1, 2019; April 5, 2019; May 3, 2019. Additional observation sessions may be scheduled or changed depending on celestial events. For more information or for a full schedule of observatory events, call 941-637-3518 or 941-637-5652, or visit https://www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
'Big Bonz' event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the "Big Bonz" dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well behaved and well socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
Annual Punta Gorda Quickdraw
The Annual Punta Gorda Quickdraw will begin Monday, Jan. 14 as Plein Air artists canvas the surrounding streets to the Visual Arts Center to find the perfect setting to begin their work. During the paint-out, artists will have just 3-1/2 hours (8:30 a.m. - noon) to paint or draw picturesque Punta Gorda in a fun and friendly Plein Air paint-out. Look for the colorful balloons to mark where our artists will be painting, so you don’t miss out on the action.
Paddle Shell Creek
Paddle Shell Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 16. This is the longer upstream paddle to the shallows and Cypress Knee Garden with Florida Master Naturalist, Rick Fried, who lives on the creek. Bring your lunch. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to Sierra Club are gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
Paddle through wooded maze of channels
Paddle Lettuce Lake or Liverpool from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Paddle through the wooded maze of channels from the Lake or Hunter Creek out into the Peace River. Then downstream, exploring side lagoons, and on to the Nav-a-Gator for a leisurely lunch, and return through a different route. Florida Master Naturalist Rick Fried guides you through the tricky channels. Voluntary donations to the local Sierra Club are gratefully accepted. For reservations and information call, 941-637-8805.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community breakfast
The Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture of Charlotte County announces its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, at Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Way. The speaker this year is award winning author, Canter Brown Jr., Ph.D, frequently referred to as one of Florida’s most prolific historians. This year, awards honoring local persons who have contributed to the Museum’s mission as well as to the community at-large will be given to Lorah Steiner, retired Director of Charlotte County Tourism, and Roy and Eunice Wiley, local educators, artists, and community activists.
Once again, Charlotte County student winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest will be given prizes and the first place winners will read their essays to the Breakfast audience.
Tickets can be either purchased in advance on the Museum’s website (blanchardhousemuseum.org) or in person at the Museum, 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda. (Museum will be closed from Dec. 14-Jan. 6.)
Advanced ticket prices are $15 for adults, $8 for children (under 12). Tickets bought at the door: $20 for adults, $10 for children. For more information, call 941-575-7518.
Chili challenge scheduled
8th Annual Charlotte Harbor Chili Challenge, Beer, & Blues Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Up to 20 chili teams will set up their chili cooking booths in Laishley Park in an effort to persuade the judges and the general public that their chili is the best. The Beer Tasting Tent will feature over 50 different craft beers from Micro-Breweries around the country. For tickets visit puntagorachilifest.com.
Paddle with your valentine
Paddle the Lower Peace River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. Paddle with Florida Master Naturalist Rick Fried past the turn-of-the century Liverpool phosphate dock ruins. Check the rookery for bird activity and then up in the Peace River to the Nav-A-Gator for lunch. Return via a short cut. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
Players to present ‘Singin’ in the Rain’
The Charlotte Players will present “Singin’ in the Rain on Feb. 15-24, at Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards. Seating is reserved for all shows. Ticket prices vary. For more information, call 941-255-1022 or visit www.charlotteplayers.org.
Return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden
Salto Entertainment announces the return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, under the boutique Big-Top on Feb. 20-26 at The Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda.
Tickets may be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 1-888-718-4253. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
Perennial Film Festival scheduled
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the 5th annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6, at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond
The 12th annual Taste of Punta Gorda will be held on March 3 at Laishley Park and will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte Communities serving "tastes" of signature dishes. Some 80 vendors of arts, crafts, and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs throughout Charlotte County will participate. Fun Kid's Zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz bad, the Florida Mountain Men bluegrass group and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
