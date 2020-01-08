Kaleidoscope dedication
The public is invited to a dedication of the city of Venice’s most recent sculpture at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Centennial Park.
The installation is located on an ADA-accessible concrete pad between the children’s fountain and the gazebo and contains two bronze kaleidoscopes aimed at a rotating bowl of flowers maintained by Venice Area Beautification volunteers.
The sculpture, purchased with private funds, was given in memory of James Hagler, former director of the Venice Museum & Archives, whose idea it was to purchase the interactive work of art.
Republican Club meets
Ron Turner, supervisor of elections, speaks 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Venice Gardens Civic Association, 406 Shamrock Blvd., in Venice.
Turner will give an overview of Sarasota County election history and current election information. Light refreshments are served at 11:30 a.m. Contact: Matt Soldano 401-792-8132.
Pickleball in Venice
Pickleball is at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., in Venice: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays (excluding holidays), intermediate+; 2-5 p.m., beginner; 5-8 p.m. open play/social play.
A pass costs $20 and is good for 10 visits to any indoor county pickleball center. You can drop into any session you want. Call 941-861-5000.
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; or visit: MyWRC.org.
Venice Farmers Market
The weekly Venice Farmers Market takes place each Saturday morning at Avenue des Parques next to Venice City Hall. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares. It’s a weekly celebration of the best of Venice where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from growers.
