Allegro Bistro on Monday

Kitt Moran sings jazz with Dominic Mancini on bass, Dane Hassan on drums, Mike Moran on piano from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at 1740 E. Venice Ave., Venice, 34292, For reservations or information, call 941-484-1889.

Boating classesDeveloping basic boating knowledge is the purpose of America’s Boating Course from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Waymire Training Center, 1450 Lucaya Ave. Register by Feb. 17. Topics include boat types, handling, federal and Florida rules and other information. Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988 is required to take a Florida approved boat safety course if they want to operate a boat with a 10 HP engine or more. Fee is $50. Call 941-244-8331 for more information or visit www.boatvenicefl.com.

