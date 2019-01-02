Venice Museum hours
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. In addition to normal hours, seasonal Saturday hours run from October through April (11a.m. – 3 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month).
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice will hire a warehouse processor and needs volunteers in Venice and North Port. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, You can help answer phones and schedule pickups; sort and process donated items.
Contact Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529 or North Port ReStore 941-564-6307.
Lifeguard hours
Sarasota County announced beach lifeguard operational hours on all guarded beaches from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Sarasota County’s guarded beaches are Lido Beach, Siesta Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach and Manasota Beach.
Call Sarasota County contact center, 941-861-5000; visit: SCGov.net.
‘Buddy Holly’ returns 2019
“Buddy Returns” to Venice March 17 and 18, 2019 for three performances at Venice Theatre, 149 W. Tampa Ave. – Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m.; Monday, March 18 at 3 p.m. and at 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Free swim lessons
Sarasota YMCA offers free swim lessons for up to 50 area children who would not otherwise be able to afford program fees.
The program is available for children ages 3-12, providing two lessons weekly for four weeks at both the Frank G. Berlin, Sr. and Evalyn Sadlier Jones branches of the YMCA in Sarasota.
For more details, call 941-951-2916 or visit: SarasotaYmca.org.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 Harbor Drive South, Venice, at 7 p.m.. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Don Jansen, 941-223-1129.
Visit: TamiamiARC.org.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks volunteers
Flotilla 86 of the USCG Auxiliary serving Venice and beyond, seeks interested volunteers to join its ranks. Members are volunteers augmenting United States Coast Guard missions. The non-military Auxiliary has no law enforcement authority. It promotes boating safety upon inland and coastal waters primarily through boater education, free vessel safety inspections and patrols.
Open meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at the training center, 1200 Harbor Drive South, Venice. Fellowship is at 6:30 p.m.; formal meeting is at 7 p.m. Call: 941-488-1900.
Barbershop singers sought
The Barbershop Harmony Society has opened its membership up to women and singers of every age, background, gender, race, sexual orientation, political opinion and spiritual belief.
“Every person who loves to harmonize has a place in our family,” says a Society letter. For details, call Lee Frayer, of Sarasota, music director of Venice Gondolier Barbershop Singers Show Chorus, 941-953-3752.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.