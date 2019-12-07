Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month.
All carrier sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome.
Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
VABI’s Christmas Boat BashGet your tickets for VABI’s annual Christmas Boat Bash at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets are $50 per person which includes Christmas dinner and a bar ticket, free parking and a view of the annual parade along the Venice Intracoastal. Call VABI at 941-207-8224 for details. Purchase tickets at Cafe Venice, Venice Wine & Coffee and at vabi.org.
CoolToday Park hosts first Jingle JamThe first CoolToday Park Jingle Jam is set for 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 7-8 hosted by the Atlanta Braves and West Villages. It provides a weekend of family friendly holiday activities including Holiday Market; horse and carriage rides — appearances and photo opportunities by Santa and Mrs. Claus; family events and contests; golf cart parade; bounce houses; holiday-themed food and drinks; movies, entertainment and more. It has free entry and free parking.
Jazz Ambassadors perform SundayThe Suncoast Jazz Ambassadors, directed by Bob Schaer, will present its first concert of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61 St., Sarasota. The 18-piece big band program will include jazzed up holiday favorites along with big band standards. Tickets are $5. Call 941-907-4123
Venice Farmers MarketThe weekly Venice Farmers Market takes place each Saturday morning at Avenue Des Parques next to Venice City Hall. It includes local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares. It’s a weekly celebration of the best of Venice where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from the growers.
Walking club has a new meeting spotThe Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturday at Volunteer Park near Publix on the Island of Venice and completes up to a 2.5 mile walk along Venetian Waterway. Click on “where we meet” at www.veniceWalkabout.org
Women’s Resource Center classesWomen’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice. For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.
Historic Spanish Point announces holiday eventsHistoric Spanish Point is hosting holiday events in December. The outdoor event series, “Holidays at The Point,” takes place at White Cottage Lawn overlooking Little Sarasota Bay.
Rockin’ Around The Point — 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, Dance the night away to live music, and enjoy games, cash bar and holiday treats.
Starlight & Fire: A New Year’s Eve Celebration — 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Ring in the new year with lawn games, hula hoop and dance contests for kids, s’mores roasting, holiday treats, cash bar and music.
Tickets for each event are $15 for adults, $7 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets for Historic Spanish Point Members are $12 for adults, $5 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets can be purchased online at historicspanishpoint.org/holidays-at-the-point. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Historic Spanish Point’s mission of historic preservation and education. Holidays at The Point is supported through in-kind donations by Gecko’s Grill & Pub, and Der Dutchman Restaurant.
Chorale provides music education, moreThe Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement, and three concerts of premier choral music at the Venice Performing Arts Center every season, in December, February, and April, building community through the love
The Venice Chorale will perform Holiday Pops with Brass at 7 p.m. Dec 8 at the Venice Performing Arts Center. The concert will feature holiday favorites, such as “Gloria” by John Rutter. The Venice Chorale Youth Chorus and High School Apprentice Choir will be performing as well. Tickets are $20-$25, $5 students and available online at thevenicechorale.org, or at the VPAC box office, in person or by calling 941-218-3779 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Group discounts are available.
