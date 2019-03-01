The Charlotte Chorale to perform ‘Bach to Bacharach’ The Charlotte Chorale, the largest community choir in Charlotte County, accompanied by a select group of symphonic musicians, will perform a selection of masterworks by five monumental composers covering a span of over three hundred years. The March 2 concert is the second of a three concert series performed by The Charlotte Chorale under the expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
The “Bach to Bacharach” Concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on March 2, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Visa/Mastercard accepted. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Bar-B-Q -N- Boogie Woogie BluesFlorida harmonic a champion Dockta-D & The Jam Masters horn band with Detroit Mike on keys perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 2 at Kings Gate, 2400 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda at Bar-B-Q -N- Boogie Woogie Blues. Doors open at 5 p.m. Also performing is Josh Rowand. Tickets are $35 dinner with dinner buffet. www.thephoenixradio.com.
Timeless FashionsAmerican Business Women’s Association, will host a fashion show from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 2 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Doors open at noon. Fashions provided by Nichole’s Collections. Tickets are $35 per person. For tickets, call Randy Ann Bechtel at 941-255-3555 or Patti Dyson at 941-637-8017.
Wild WednesdaysJoin Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, at 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda for great films and great company during Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. The next Wild Wednesday program is March 6, showing Nature: Raptor Force. Due to popularity, there will be two showings 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Stunning footage highlights eagles, hawks, falcons, owls and more. For more information, call 941-575-5435 or visit www.checflorida.org.
PRAS annual banquet and fundraiser setPeace River Audubon Society will host its annual banquet and fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on March 21 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda. Everyone is welcome to attend this once a year event which raises funds to support environmental education. This year’s speaker is Charles Sobczak with a talk titled: Alligators, Sharks, Panthers or How To Avoid Being Eaten. For reservations or information, contact Sandy Artman at 717-880-3341, or email: banquet1@peaceriveraudubon.org or visit PeaceRiverAudubon.org. Reservation deadline is March 7. Tickets not available at the door.
Concert band performance scheduledThe Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present, “From Bach to Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. on March 8 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the performance.
Dancing with the Charlotte Stars
Arts & Humanities Council of Charlotte Council (Charlotte Arts) will present Dancing with the Charlotte Stars 2019: An Evening at a Vegas Show, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 8 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Proceeds support Charlotte Arts programs, including grants to support arts and humanities in classrooms. To purchase tickets, visit charlottedancing2019.eventbrite.com.
Last ‘Behind the Notes’ with Maestro Ponti scheduled
The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) will host Maestro Raffaele Ponti of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra for the last “Behind the Notes” of the 2018-2019 season from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 8 on the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College at 26300 Airport Road in Punta Gorda. Pre-registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Admission is $20 per person and it can also be paid at the door with credit card, cash or check.
Shave-A-Thon fundraiser for Children’s Cancer
The Celtic Ray, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host “St. Baldrick’s” a shave-a-thon for children’s cancer from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 9. The fundraiser includes a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. For more information, call 775-220-1644 or visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/puntagorda.
Free wading seminars
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, March 9, March 13 and March 22. After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. Participation is limited, so pre-registration is necessary for this program. To register, call 941-575-5435.
Take Aim Against Violence
On March 10 the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, Inc. will hold its annual dart tournament fundraiser at Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail #111, Punta Gorda. Teams of four compete in “cricket darts” until only one team remains. Tickets cost $25 ($100 for a team of four) and all proceeds go directly to services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Charlotte County. For questions or registration, email careauxiliary@gmail.com.
Bluegrass Saturday scheduled
The Southwind Bluegrass Band is scheduled to perform at the next Bluegrass Saturday at 2 p.m. on March 16 at Harbor Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. A $5 donation is requested along with one canned-good for the local food bank. Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will play host to a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, from noon to 9 p.m. on March 17 with family friendly festivities. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. For more information, call 941 639-8721 or visit www.fishville.com.
Dart Cup Challenge
PGI Civic Association/Cruising Club’s 4th Annual Dart Cup Challenge with proceeds benefiting the Charlotte County’s Homeless Coalition, will be held at 6 p.m. on March 21 at the Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail #111, Punta Gorda. A $5 registration per person includes: family friendly entertainment, raffles and a lot of fun. For more information and to register, contact PGILarry@CenturyLink.Net
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The two-day event is hosted by TEAM Punta Gorda and The Isles Yacht Club.
The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. After they ride, cyclists can enjoy free massages, free ice cream, free lunch, free beer and wine for those of legal drinking age, live music and much more. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives.
For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Annual Community Day at Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Rd, Punta Gorda will hosts its annual community day celebration to thank the surrounding communities for continued support, we would like to invite everyone to our annual Community Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24. Admission is free and there will be face painting, 50/50 raffle, local food vendors. For more information, call 239-543-1130 www.octagonwildlife.org.
Suncoast Statesmen to present show fundraiser
The Suncoast Statesmen will hold its annual Spring Show fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. on March 24 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 941-625-1128 or 419-343-7246 or from any member of the Suncoast Statesmen. Tickets will also be available at the door if not previously sold out. The guest quartet is Throwback, a top competitor from Sunshine District, (Florida), in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society’s International competition. Enharmonics, a mixed chorus from Port Charlotte High School will also be featured.
Drama Troupe to perform ‘ Anything Goes’
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical “ Anything Goes” by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Packed with musical standards like “You’re the Top,” “Friendship” and “It’s De-lovely,” witty dialogue, hysterical characters and riotous action, this timeless classic Broadway Hit is a family favorite for the ages. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
3rd annual Lip Sync Battle
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is excited to host the 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 29, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. New and exciting additions this year. Battles, performances, judging, dancing, and more. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society — Charlotte County. Tickets are $25 per person or ($50 at the door). For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/fawcett-memorial-hospital-lip-sync-battle-iii-tickets-51032496571.
Peace River Revival
Peace River Revival is a music festival to celebrate our beloved Peace River on March 30 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Gates open at noon. Featuring JJ Grey and Mofro, Keller Williams’ PettyGrass and Donna the Buffalo. For more information, visit www.peaceriverrevivalpg.com.
‘Spring Fling … A Night in Vegas’
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a “Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas” from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, sumptuous food, drinks and great fun. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
CHEC lecture scheduled
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on April 4 to hear about her research on “Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island.” Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
Charity Golf Scramble
St. Vincent de Paul will holds it 2019 Charity Golf Scramble at 8:30 a.m. on April 13 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, lunch and prizes. Deadline to register is April 8. For more information or to register, call 941-202-2216 or email golf4svdp@gmail.com.
Hook Kids on Fishing planned
In partnership with Fishermen’s Village, Anglers for Conservation (AFC) is coordinating AFC’s Hook Kids on Fishing program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 West Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Kids ages 6 to 16, are welcome along with their parents. The first 100 kids registered will receive a free rod and reel. Registration is mandatory by visiting anglersforconservation.org/events. If you are interested in volunteering for this event contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation.org or visit the website, www.anglersforconservation.org.
Beyond the Looking Glass
The Charlotte County Community Foundation will present Beyond the Look Glass fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 20 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. This inspiring evening will feature interactive experiences , champagne reception, dinner, followed by entertainment and dancing. Proceeds will help the Foundation provide a high level of services to local non-profits, donors, and community members. Tickets are $100 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call 941-637-0077.
The 15th Annual Hibiscus Festival
The Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held on May 3-5 at City Market Place in downtown Punta Gorda. Admission is $1. The festival benefits the Charlotte County Historical Society, which helps to fund events such as Florida Frontier Days and The Live Maine Lobster Bake. The festival is aided by and promotes Chakulla and the Hunger Bus, Singing out for Food. Please bring non-perishable food items to help fill local food pantries.
On May 3, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. there will be a concert of music. Enjoy sweet and savory food and ice cold beverages while listening and dancing. On May 4, the event opens at 9 a.m. to sell hibiscus, exotics, trees, organics etc., as well as crafts and other types of goods. Starting at 9 a.m. music will proceed the crowning of the Hibiscus King and Queen. Music will continue on two stages from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. On May 5, the festival will open at 10 a.m. with music, food and plants galore until 2 p.m. The Hibiscus Festival is seeking any and all plant, landscaping, yard art, nature, green, etc. vendors now. To reserve your space, and to pay securely on line visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
