Venice Symphony
The Venice Symphony has canceled “The Movie Maestro: A Tribute to John Williams,” scheduled for April 24-25 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
The Venice Area A
udubon Society
The Venice Area Audubon Society has canceled all activities for the months of March and April including general meetings, walks, trips, events and volunteer activities. The Venice Audubon Center will also be closed for that time period. Check the website:veniceaudubon.org for future updates.
BoyGirlBoyGirl
Artist Series concert, BoyGirlBoyGirl, originally scheduled for March 24, will now take place on June 23, 6 p.m. dinner; 7:30 p.m. concert.
If ticket holders are not able to attend on the new date, Artist Series Concerts is offering the following:
EXCHANGE: Patrons can exchange tickets for a concert later this season or anytime during the 2020-21 season which will be announced in the near future.
DONATION: Artist Series Concerts would appreciate patrons who will consider donating their tickets purchased for these concerts.
Patrons can contact donna@artistseriesconcerts.org or by phone from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays at 941-306-1202, weekdays.
The Circus Lunch BunchThe Circus Lunch Bunch, organized by Pete Adams, former president of Circus Fans of America, will meet at noon April 17. Also be advised that the Cirque des Voix program under the Circus Sarasota Big Top has also been canceled and may be rescheduled.
The Venice Area
Historical Society
The Venice Area Historical Society has canceled the remaining programs in its Betty Intagliata Lecture Series that were scheduled for April 21 and May 19. Also, they have canceled tours of the Historic Venice Train Depot and Caboose until further notice. Check its website for updates at www.veniceareahistoricalsociety.org.
Media Round Table luncheon meetingsMedia Round Table luncheon meetings at Rosemary and Thyme in Sarasota April 7 and May 6 have been canceled in the interest of protecting each and every member.
If you have already pre-paid for the luncheon, the club asks that you apply the April 7 reservation payment to the June 4 luncheon meeting. If you cannot attend the June meeting, or if it is canceled your April luncheon payment will be credited to your credit card or you will receive a refund check if you paid by check.
Venice Sports Hall of FameVenice Sports Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the Class of 2020. Inductees of 2020 will be honored at an Oct. 15 banquet. Forms for nominations are available at Bogeys or online at www.venicehighalumni-florida.com/Sports-Hall-of-Fame-2020.htm. Forms must be emailed to: mickeylawrence701@gmail.com. They can also be mailed to: Mickey Lawrence, 701 Shetland Circle, Nokomis, FL 34275. Nominations must be received by April 30. For more information, contact Lawrence at 941-485-5800.
SVCA coming events
The SVCA is auctioning off a golf cart as a fundraiser. The SVCA is at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice with office hours 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The prize is a 2020 ICONgolf cart. Tickets for the raffle are $50 with 250 sold. The drawing will be held when all tickets are sold or at the SVCA’s July 4 annual BBQ — whichever comes first.
Tickets may be purchased at all SVCA meetings and events, at the office, by phone to 941-493-0006 or from any Board member. Tickets will be sold until gone but no later than July 4. For more information contact Linda Fisher at info@southvenicebeach.org.
Free tax help is no longer available because all the sites at which it was being given have been closed because of the Corona virus pandemic.
