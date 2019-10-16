Walking tour of laurel park in Sarasota
From 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, enjoy a walking tour of Laurel Park with John McCarthy, director of Historic Spanish Point, and one of the leading authorities on all things historic in Sarasota.
You will learn about a variety of architectural styles while strolling through one of downtown Sarasota's most attractive neighborhoods. The tour is billed as offering more than 130 years of architectural history close to the Center for Architecture Sarasota, 236 S. Orange Ave., Sarasota 34236.
The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. For more information or to register for the tour, call 941-356-5436. Tour will leave from the center.
Pride festival planned
Suncoast Metropolitan Church, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice, is planning the second Venice Pride Festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. For vendor information or more details, email info@veniceflpride.com.
2019 Chalk Festival seeks volunteers
The 2019 Chalk Festival will be Nov. 15-18 at the Venice Municipal Airport festival grounds. It's seeking volunteers for the event. To volunteer, sign up for a desired position at: chalkfestival.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Twig donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and nonrelative care to shop for clothing and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
Clothing for children and juniors that is in excellent, new or “like new” condition: clean, freshly washed, less than two years old and free of tears, stains or rips, is accepted on the fourth Monday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m.
Learn how The Twig encourages foster families and see its Wish List at: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; thetwigcares.com.
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Suncoast
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both its community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
For more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice needs volunteers. If you have a few hours per week, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups or sort and process donated items. Call Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529.
Hearing loss group meets
The HLAA Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month at the Sarasota North Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota. A hearing loop is installed; the chapter provides communication access real-time captioning, so hearing is not stressful. Lunch & Learn ($5 for lunch or bring your own).
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks volunteers
Flotilla 86 of the USCG Auxiliary, serving Venice and beyond, seeks interested volunteers to join its ranks. Members are volunteers augmenting U.S. Coast Guard missions.
The nonmilitary auxiliary has no law enforcement authority. It promotes boating safety upon inland and coastal waters primarily through boater education, free vessel safety inspections and patrols.
Open meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at the training center, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice. Fellowship is at 6:30 p.m.; formal meeting is at 7 p.m. Call: 941-488-1900.
Food needed
The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, has these immediate needs: soups, complete meals in cans, jelly in plastic jars, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and rice. Food donations are accepted between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 and 4 p.m. Call 941-484-6227 for more information.
Peace Project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
Our Mother’s House needs donations
Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities can always use donations of laundry detergent, diapers and cleaning supplies for the moms and children. Call Joyce Scott, program director, at 941-485-6264.
Sunday Fun Day
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 p.m. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
Barbershop singers sought
The Barbershop Harmony Society has opened its membership up to singers of every age, background, gender, race, sexual orientation, political opinion and spiritual belief. For details, call Lee Frayer, of Sarasota, music director of Venice Gondolier Barbershop Singers Show Chorus, 941-953-3752.
Hearing Loss Association
Hearing Loss Association members and guests are always welcome at meetings; no RSVP required. For more details, visit hlas.org.
Military college entry exams
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota offers free college credit to eligible military personnel and spouses who pass College-Level Examination Program exams. Passage of each free exam earns three to six hours of college credit, a saving of about $300-$600, based on SCF’s current tuition rates.
For more details, call 941-408-1540 in Venice; visit: scf.edu/testing.
Improv
Florida Studio Theatre’s improv troupe offers exciting, free-form spontaneous fun Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. in Bowne’s Lab. Improv members follow the funny when sparked by an action or suggestion.
Tickets are $15, available at the FST Box Office, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota; in person, by calling 941-366-9000; or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.
CodeRED
Residents, year-round and seasonal, are encouraged to register for the CodeRED alert notification system. It allows residents to receive calls, email alerts or text messages about events that could affect their neighborhood and help protect their family or property. Alerts include water or sewer interruptions, missing person alerts, major traffic detours and severe weather warnings. Call 941-861-5000.
To register, enter your first and last name, physical address and primary phone numbers at: scgov.net/codered.
Veteran Wellness Clinics
Veterans Wellness Clinics are held at American Legion Post 159, 1700 E. Venice Ave., Venice, from 9 a.m.-noon the last Tuesday of the month.
Volunteer practitioners sought in areas of acupuncture, chiropractic, dermatology, massage, meditation, reflexology, reiki, yoga, PAD and hearing testing, ear wax removal and more.
Contact Diane Wedge at: dianewedge.vwc@gmail.com. Provide credentials and proof of liability insurance to participate.
Walking group
The Saturday Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Legacy Park near the Venice Train Station (it formerly met at Volunteer Park on the island of Venice) and completes up to a 2.5-mile walk on Venetian Waterway Walk at your own pace. All are welcome. Call 941-412-1620.
Veterans’ stories
Don Moore, a correspondent for Sun newspapers, which includes the Venice Gondolier Sun, writes about area veterans. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact donmoore39@gmail.com.
Kids volunteer
Kids can get involved in volunteering for charity and your neighborhood’s recycling by collecting aluminum cans and turning them in for cash to help build a home for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. Take cans to Venice Scrap Metal, 181 James St., Venice. Call 941-493-6606, ext. 228.
Venice Art Center courses
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., has a course selection guide that offers over 460 classes given by 61 instructors (12 new instructors). For details or to register for a class, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com.
Pickleball
Pickleball is at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice: Mondays (excluding holidays) 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Intermediate+; 2-5 p.m., Beginner; 5-8 p.m. Open Play/Social Play.
A pass costs $20 and is good for 10 visits to any indoor county pickleball center. You can drop into any session you want. Call: 941-861-5000.
Walking club
The Salvation Army’s Walking Club, 1051 Albee Farm Road, meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9-10 a.m. (except holidays); public is welcome.
Exercise in a cool, safe place while listening to music and chatting with fellow walkers. No fee; walk at your pace. Call 941-484-6227.
Donate life
LifeLink is a nonprofit organization dedicated to organ and tissue recovery for transplantation. Contact LifeLink of Florida for more information on organ and tissue donation, 800-262-5775.
To register as an organ and tissue donor, visit: donatelifeflorida.org or lifelinkfoundation.org.
Habitat seeks volunteers
Volunteers are needed to work in the Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County ReStore Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.; flexible times and hours. Call 941-493-6606; visit: habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Joey O photo display
Photographic works on canvas by Joseph John Orchulli II, a.k.a. Joey O, are on display at The Cottage Art Gallery in Nokomis. Visit: joeyomusic.com.
Bookstore volunteers needed
Do you have two hours a week to greet patrons in the new Friends Bookstore in the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library? If you have a little bookstore, retail, or library experience, love to work with people and live to read, contact Friends Director Camille Cline at admin@venicefriends.org.
Open chess play
Play chess at the Venice William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library every Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. This social chess club is open to all, beginner to expert. Call Steve, 248-854-9801.
Men's tennis
A Venice/North Port/Englewood-area men's tennis league will add residential communtiy teams of men age 50 and over for fall and winter seasons. A community must have two or more courts to host competition. Call Jerry at 941-412-3989.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. Contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email jmonley@bbbssun.org or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
