Fashion, food at Manasota Beach Club

Parichat House in Venice will present a fashion show at noon Jan. 25 at the Manasota Beach Club. Tickets are $30 including lunch and gratuity. Purchase tickets at Parichat House, 116 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. For information, call 941-486-8130.

Check out Venetian Harmony ChorusVenetian Harmony Chorus invites women who enjoy singing to visit a rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Monday at its new location, 2390 Seabrook Ave., Venice. For information call 941-480-1480.

