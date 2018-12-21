New Year’s Eve Conch Blow tradition at Gilchrist Park
More and more people are coming to “blow the last sun down” at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda on New Year’s Eve. According to tradition, by saying farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new year by blowing the sun down, good luck, peace and prosperity will come to our area. Everyone is invited to bring along noise makers, from drums to horns to clappers to clongers. As the sun sets that evening at 5:44 p.m. the noise begins and lasts until the last rays have disappeared into the harbor. Then the tooters and hooters go on to their New Year’s Eve celebrations. For more information, call Marilyn at 941-505-1915.
Fishermen’s Village to host annual NYE celebration and fireworks display
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host family friendly festivities for New Year’s Eve, featuring a magnificent fireworks display at midnight. Fireworks can only be viewed from the west dock of Fishermen’s Village.
Beginning at 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve Family Friendly festivities will include: Live music and dancing from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with DJ and singer Michael White; Get Snapped Photo Booth; comedy magic shows, balloon creations, juggling with Captain Jack, from 6 p.m. to midnight, Finest Face Painting by MaryRose, Glitter Tattoos by Star Valle Entertainment; LED Juggling, Balloon twisting and magic shows by Jeff the Juggler, Tarot by Pamela (Tarot card readings for nominal fee), Funky Hair Glitter Designs (get your sparkle on!) from 6 p.m. to 1 0 p.m.; singer/guitarist Michael Hirst from 6 p.m. to midnight and it will be the final evening to view the Festival of Lights.
Phantoms of the Orchestra luncheon planned
The Phantoms of the Orchestra, a volunteer group which supports the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, will holds it fourth monthly Composers Luncheon of this concert season on Jan. 3, from noon until 1 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, 118 Sullivan St. The program will feature composers whose music will be performed at the January CSO concerts. Make your reservation by calling 813-708-3292 by noon on Jan. 1.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company during its Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The next Wild Wednesday program is Jan. 2, showing National Geographic – Everglades. Due to popularity, there will be two showings for all January, February, and March films: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-575-5435
ChoirPlay looking for members
ChoirPlay, a mixed-voice choral group is looking to add members. No auditions are required, nor is sight reading. Perspective members are invited to the first of eight two-hour rehearsals at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St. Rehearsals which will take place every Monday in January and February. For more information call, Regina Buckley at 941 637-1655.
‘Big Bonz’ event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the “Big Bonz” dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well behaved and well socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
Annual Punta Gorda Quickdraw
The Annual Punta Gorda Quickdraw will begin Monday, Jan. 14 as Plein Air artists canvas the surrounding streets to the Visual Arts Center to find the perfect setting to begin their work. During the paint-out, artists will have just 3-1/2 hours (8:30 a.m. — noon) to paint or draw picturesque Punta Gorda in a fun and friendly Plein Air paint-out. Look for the colorful balloons to mark where our artists will be painting, so you don’t miss out on the action.
Paddle Shell Creek
Paddle Shell Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 16. This is the longer upstream paddle to the shallows and Cypress Knee Garden with Florida Master Naturalist, Rick Fried, who lives on the creek. Bring your lunch. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to Sierra Club are gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community breakfast
The Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture of Charlotte County announces its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 at Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Way. The speaker this year is award winning author, Canter Brown Jr., Ph.D, frequently referred to as one of Florida’s most prolific historians. This year, awards honoring local persons who have contributed to the Museum’s mission as well as to the community at-large will be given to Lorah Steiner, retired Director of Charlotte County Tourism, and Roy and Eunice Wiley, local educators, artists, and community activists.
Once again, Charlotte County student winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest will be given prizes and the first place winners will read their essays to the Breakfast audience.
Tickets can be either purchased in advance on the Museum’s website (blanchardhousemuseum.org) or in person at the Museum, 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda. (Museum will be closed from Dec. 14-Jan. 6.) Advanced ticket prices are $15 for adults, $8 for children (under 12). Tickets bought at the door: $20 for adults, $10 for children. For more information, call 941-575-7518.
Players to present ‘Singin’ in the Rain’
The Charlotte Players will present “Singin’ in the Rain on Feb. 15-24 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards. Seating is reserved for all shows. Ticket prices vary.
For more information, call 941-255-1022 or visit www. charlotteplayers.org.
Paddle through wooded maze of channels
Paddle Lettuce Lake or Liverpool from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Paddle through the wooded maze of channels from the Lake or Hunter Creek out into the Peace River. Then downstream, exploring side lagoons, and on to the Nav-a-Gator for a leisurely lunch, and return through a different route. Florida Master Naturalist Rick Fried guides you through the tricky channels. Voluntary donations to the local Sierra Club are gratefully accepted. For reservations and information call, 941-637-8805.
Chili challenge scheduled
8th Annual Charlotte Harbor Chili Challenge, Beer, & Blues Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Up to 20 chili teams will set up their chili cooking booths in Laishley Park in an effort to persuade the judges and the general public that their chili is the best. The Beer Tasting Tent will feature over 50 different craft beers from Micro-Breweries around the country. For tickets visit puntagorachilifest.com.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
Paddle with your valentine
Paddle the Lower Peace River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. Paddle with Florida Master Naturalist Rick Fried past the turn-of-the century Liverpool phosphate dock ruins. Check the rookery for bird activity and then up in the Peace River to the Nav-A-Gator for lunch. Return via a short cut. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
Return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden
Salto Entertainment announces the return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, under the boutique Big-Top on Feb. 20-26 at The Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda.
Tickets may be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 888-718-4253. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
Perennial Film Festival
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the 5th annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond
The 12th annual Taste of Punta Gorda will be held on March 3 at Laishley Park and will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte Communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. Some 80 vendors of arts, crafts, and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs throughout Charlotte County will participate. Fun Kid’s Zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz bad, the Florida Mountain Men bluegrass group and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
