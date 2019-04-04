United Way Community Walk
The United Way will host the 13th annual community walk 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at IslandWalk. The walk is a way to benefit local community organizations.
Those interested can register by calling 941-484-4811 or by visiting www.uwssc.org and clicking news and events.
The walk begins at 9 a.m. at the IslandWalk event center, 13605 Tantino Blvd., Venice.
Venice Museum hours
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition to normal hours, seasonal Saturday hours run are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month from October through April.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
TWIG donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and nonrelative care to shop for clothing and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique. Clothing donations are accepted on the fourth Monday of every month, 4-6 p.m.
Learn more about what The Twig does to encourage and inspire foster families and see its wish list at: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; thetwig cares.com.
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center (WRC) invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich.
WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.
