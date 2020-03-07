Garden Club home tour will be March 13-14
Venice Area Garden Club will have a Plant Sale and Garden Shop during its 31st annual Home Tour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 13 and 14. The address is 634 Cadiz Road on Venice Island. This is Home No. 6 on the Home Tour, but a ticket is not required to attend the Plant Sale
This has grown into one of the largest and most looked forward to plant sales in South Sarasota County. There will be a large selection of native plants and plants to attract butterflies and polinators. Find many potted and bare root plants, shrubs, herbs, hanging plants, and mounted bromeliads, kokedama balls, mixed planters and hypertufa. Pots, plants and gift certificates will be raffled. Certified master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions or assist in plant purchase. The Garden Shop will have gardening supplies and many interesting and difficult to find gardening tools.
Proceeds go to Venice Area Garden Club’s scholarship fund and city of Venice beautification projects.
Republican club meets WednesdayThe Republican Club of South Sarasota County meets every second Wednesday of the month at the Venice Gardens Community Center at 406 Shamrock Blvd. Prior to the speakers, a complimentary luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. The meeting adjourns at 1 p.m. Call Alex Young at 918-938-9999.
