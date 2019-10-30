Prepare for Halloween in Venice

Venice area children are picking out their costumes to show off in the annual Children’s Halloween Parade, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, in Centennial Park.

The parade down Venice Avenue will follow promptly at 5 p.m. led by the Lions Club of Venice float.

The Venice Lions Club has sponsored this event for 61 years. More than 500 children are expected to receive candy treats from the members of the Venice Lions Club. Following the brief parade, children will be free to trick or treat for more goodies at stores along the avenues in downtown Venice.

