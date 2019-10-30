Prepare for Halloween in Venice
Venice area children are picking out their costumes to show off in the annual Children’s Halloween Parade, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, in Centennial Park.
The parade down Venice Avenue will follow promptly at 5 p.m. led by the Lions Club of Venice float.
The Venice Lions Club has sponsored this event for 61 years. More than 500 children are expected to receive candy treats from the members of the Venice Lions Club. Following the brief parade, children will be free to trick or treat for more goodies at stores along the avenues in downtown Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.