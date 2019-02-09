Democratic Club meets
The Venice Area Democratic Club will meet Saturday, Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m., Naar Hall, 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice 34293.
Speaker: Ron Turner, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, will provide a debrief on the 2018 results in Sarasota County and insights of issues experienced by Florida election offices.
VADC’s spring brunch fundraiser will be at Venice Yacht Club Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m., with WEDU-TV’s “Florida This Week” Rob Lorei as host. Music by Jimmy Bones. Tickets $50 at: VeniceDemocrats.org.
Date Change: KMI Talk
The special talk on the history of the Kentucky Military Institute by Larry Humes, planned for Feb. 12, has been changed to Monday, Feb. 25, 1-2 p.m., at the William H. Jervey Jr. Library (new Venice Library), 300 S. Nokomis Ave. Humes is a 1965 KMI graduate. International Questers Chapter #1355 sponsors the free event. Call Sheila Williams, 732-778-8375.
Literacy fundraiser
Randy Wayne White, best-selling Southwest Florida novelist, will be at Venice Yacht Club Feb. 28 at 6:30 pm. He will talk about the amazing adventures of his characters, Doc Ford and Hannah Smith.
The evening will help support Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, a nonprofit that helps adults improve their English speaking, reading, and writing skills.
Dress is business casual; hors d’oeuvres served, cash bar available. Call Judith 941-544-9797 or Sandy at 941-412-0107. Tickets are $100, available online at: LiteracyChangesLives.org.
‘Curious Incident’ play extended
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” has been extended through March 24 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre, located at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Tickets prices range from $29-$59 and can be purchased online at floridastudiotheatre.org or call 941-366-9000.
Rummage Sale
Venice United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship, 620 Shamrock Blvd., will hold a rummage sale Saturday, Feb. 9, 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Various household and personal goods for sale, as well as morning coffee, donuts and lunch. Call 941-493-6741.
‘Smitten Gala’
In time for Valentine’s Day, The Players Centre for Performing Arts will hold its annual Smitten Gala Saturday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club, 7650 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., 34202. There will be dining and dancing with a live band playing music from the ‘70s with mother-daughter duo Eve Caballero and Cassandra Santiso. Wine is included with dinner, cash bar and silent auction.
Tickets: $125 single, $200 couple for this fundraiser to benefit The Players Centre. To purchase and for more information, 941-365-2494, go to the box office Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and one hour prior to curtain time at 10th Street and Blvd. of the Arts, or visit: ThePlayers.org.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week and would like to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. If interested, contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email John at jmonley@bbbssun.org or Rose at rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carnevale Tea
Enjoy Sunday afternoon tea at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail,Venice, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m., and craft your own Carnevale mask. Masks and bling provided. Fundraiser for Venice Heritage. Cost $40 per person. Visit: VeniceHeritage.org for more info or to pay online.
Suncoast Concert Band
Suncoast Concert Band performs Sunday, Feb. 10, 3 p.m., at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St., Sarasota.
The concert, “Danse Bachanale,” will feature Jay Bobook’s band arrangement of Saint-Saens ballet from his opera Samson & Delilah, highlights from “Beauty and the Beast,” Leroy Anderson’s “Belle Of The Ball,” and John Philip Sousa’s “Congress Hall” march.
Tickets are only $5. Call 941-907-4123.
Audubon Seminar
Bill Wenger, a Purple Martin landlord and volunteer for the Purple Martin Conservation Association, will present the seminar “How to be a Successful Purple Martin Landlord” Monday, Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m., at Venice Audubon Center, Annex Road (white building just past the RL Anderson Building on South Tamiami Trail) .
Event is free and open to the public.
BPW meets
RSVP by 5 p.m. Feb. 15 for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice, which will be held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Left Coast Seafood Co., 385 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice. Dr. Abbey Tyrna will present a program on red tide. She is the water resources extension agent for University of Florida IFAS Extension in Sarasota County. Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal). Reservations are required. Go to: BPWEV.org.
Venice equestrian tour
Fox Lea Farm will hold Grand Prix Horse Show Jumping at its facility at 800 North Auburn Road, Venice, on Fridays, Feb. 15, 22 and March 1. Gates open at 5 p.m., competition begins at 7 p.m. Parking is free; tickets are $10 (kids 10 and under free).
For more details, visit: FoxLeaFarm.com.
‘Rockin’ Pianos’ fundraiser
Rockin’ Pianos holds a fun-filled night of entertainment in Venice Friday, Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m., at the American Legion, 1770 E. Venice Ave. For an added cost, dinner is available 5-6:30 p.m.; food and drinks are available at the bar all night.
Proceeds will benefit ITN SunCoast, the local, non-profit that provides rides to seniors and those with disabilities when driving is either not practical or safe.
Tickets are $20 ($15 members), available by calling 941-364-7530 or at: ItnSuncoast.org.
Hometown Heroe’s Banquet
Venice Sunrise Rotary Club (VSRC) will hold a Hometown Heroe’s Banquet Sunday, Feb. 17, 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Venetian River Club, 502 Veneto Blvd., North Venice, to honor Venice police and firefighters. The public is invited to attend.
Special recognition will go to the Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year. Banquet proceeds will benefit local police and firefighters’ charities and VSRC service projects. Tickets are $75 each, available for purchase online at: VeniceSunriseRotary.org.
Bay Indies Cabaret
The Ohio Club and the M.A.N. Y. Club present The Hatley Band, which will play country music, Sunday, Feb. 17, at Bay Indies Hall, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
The Cabaret cost is $9 per person; snacks and soft drinks will be provided.
You can reserve a table for eight only at 3 p.m. on Feb. 17 by coming to Indies Hall, 950 Ridgewood Ave., Venice, for tickets. Call 941-412-9389.
Jewish Food Festival
Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV), 600 North Auburn Road, Venice, will hold its 25th annual Food Festival and Flea Market Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entry and the community is invited.
JCV chefs prepare homemade traditional Jewish delicacies, such as mandel bread, stuffed cabbage, knishes, etc. Blintzes and stacked high corned beef and pastrami sandwiches will be available. A special brisket platter will honor the festival’s silver anniversary. Limited and handicapped parking is available on site. A free shuttle bus will operate from the Achieve Federal Credit Union at Venice Avenue and Capri Isles Boulevard.
For more details, call the JCV office weekdays 8:30-1:30 at 941-484-2022.
Family Fun Walk
Venice Nokomis Community Preschool will hold a Family Fun Walk (1/2 mile each way along the Legacy Trail) Feb. 23, 8 a.m. with current and former preschool families and church members to raise funds for the preschool. All are invited to join for an opportunity to win great prizes. There will be a chance drawing for children and adults, silent auction, and a free drawing for kids ages 1 to 6. Event is at Laurel Community Center, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis. To register, donate to advertise your business or support the Walk, or for more details, call 941-484-4415, email bzier@vncpreschool.org.
‘Back Home Again,’ John Denver Tribute
Tribute will feature Tom Becker, former member of the New Christy Minstrels, Sunday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Becker recreates the style and sound of an immortal musical storyteller. Hear Denver favorites, such as “Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” “Rocky Mountain High,” and sing along at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave.
Tickets: $42. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. & Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet with us for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For more details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Hearing loss communication
Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter invites you to its lunch meetings at North Sarasota Library the second Wednesday of the month, 11:45 a.m. for lunch ($5 to purchase or bring your own) followed by a presentation. Beth Reckord, a Speech Pathologist will tale about make meaningful connections with others Feb. 13.
Tents available for book fair authors
Tents are still available for a fee (table and 2 chairs) in Blalock Park for Saturday, March 16 — the Eighth Annual Venice Book Fair & Writers Festival. On the other side of Nassau from the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and Triangle Inn, home of Venice Museum & Archives, Blalock Park offers space for more vendors and easier parking for vendors and customers to the festival. Visit: http://venicebookfair.com.
Civil War Round Table meets
Civil War Roundtable meets the second Thursday nine months of the year (September through May), 7-8:45 p.m. at Venice City Hall (400 W. Venice Ave.) in the Community Room. Meetings are free and open to the public. An exception will be the February meeting, which will meet Feb. 28. Contact Larry Glynn, glynn.larry963@gmail.com.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips in February and March in the mornings, will last two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
WBTT’s ‘Amen Corner’
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents “Amen Corner” now through March 3, shows at 7:30 p.m. Call the Box Office at 941-366-1505; visit: WestcoastBlackTheatre.org.
‘Guitar Girls’ held over
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) extends “Guitar Girls through April 14,” which honors female singer-songwriters. With energetic performances of songs from music legends like Janis Joplin and June Carter-Cash, audiences call the show “Exceptional” and “The best show I’ve ever seen.”
Purchase tickets by phone, 941-366-9000, or at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
‘Better Together 2019’
Gulf Coast Community Foundation will hold its “Better Together” luncheon and conversation with educator, innovator, and activist Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Friday, March 8 at the Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota, 11 — 11:45 a.m. registration; 11:45 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. lunch, program.
Fee: $75 (includes lunch); prepaid reservations required. To register, go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/better-together-2019-dr-freeman-a-hrabowski-iii-tickets-54972751981
Loveland Center fundraiser
The Loveland Center Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, March 11,
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Founders Golf Club, 3800 Golf Hall Drive, Sarasota.
Sponsorships are available. Contact the Office of Philanthropy at 941-218-2984 or philanthropy@lovelandcenter.org.
Loveland Center, Venice, helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their lives to the fullest.
Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour will appear at these local venues: Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, March 11, 7 p.m.; Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m.
Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: TamiamiARC.org.
Forks & Corks Tasting rescheduled
The Grand Tasting of the Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival, that was set for Jan. 27, has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 5 due to uncertain weather conditions. The rescheduled Grand Tasting will take place at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, as planned (5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota). Details and times are pending. Visit: EatLikeALocal.com, Facebook and Instagram.
