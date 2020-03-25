Cancellations: The Venice Area Audubon Society has canceled all activities for the months of March and April including general meetings, walks, trips, events, and all volunteer activities. The Venice Audubon Center will also be closed for that time period. Check its website: www.veniceaudubon.org for future updates.
Restaurants are closed to in-house diners but many are offering curbside pick-up or delivery. Most fast-food restaurants, if open, offer only window service.
Bars have been closed throughout the state as have many gambling establishments. In these times when changes are still occurring, it is wise to check before you go.
Venice beaches have been closed as well as the community center, libraries and other public buildings.
Blue Lotus is switching to virtual classes.
