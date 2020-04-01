The Jewish Congregation of Venice is closed because of the Corona 19 pandemic but does offer a Friday night video service online at its web site. Go to Jewishcongregationofvenice.com. Each week a new service will be posted on Friday under the JCV’s social media tab.
The Venice Symphony has canceled “The Movie Maestro: A Tribute to John Williams,” scheduled for April 24-25 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
Participate in Laughter Yoga at home, Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. To register or sign in with links to Zoom go to laughteryogavenice.com
Tai Chi 101 will begin April 7, 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday live on Zoom. $100 for 8 weeks. Register with Sharon Akiyama at taeqigong@gmail.com or call 303-437-6417. Once payment is made, you will receive the link to join in the class and receive the teachings
The Venice Area Audubon Society has canceled all activities for the month of April including general meetings, walks, trips, events, and all volunteer activities. The Venice Audubon Center will also be closed for that time period. Visit: veniceaudubon.org for future updates.
Sarasota County and Venice have declared states of emergency and public places like restaurants and recreation centers are to close. Blue Lotus joins with health and safety officials to manage the transmission of COVID -19. All meditations with the Monks are postponed. Tai Chi classes will meet outside to observe safe distances.
SooBeen Lee’s Artist Series Concert concert has been postponed to 3 p.m. on June 7. There will be just one performance at the new date.
Artists Series Concerts have been moved to new dates and those two are likely to change. Patrons can exchange tickets for a concert later this season or anytime during the 2020-21 season. (To be announced soon.) Artist Series Concerts would be especially appreciative of generous patrons who will consider donating their tickets purchased for these concerts. Send email to donna@artistseriesconcerts.org or call 941-306-1202, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Due to current health concerns and situations the SRQ Circus Lunch Bunch will not meet until April 17. That too may change.
