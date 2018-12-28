Our Mother’s House needs donations
Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities can always use donations of laundry detergent, diapers and cleaning supplies for the moms and children. Call Joyce Scott, program director, at 941-485-6264.
Donate life
LifeLink is a non-profit organization dedicated to organ and tissue recovery for transplantation. Contact LifeLink of Florida for more information on organ and tissue donation, 800-262-5775. To register as an organ and tissue donor, visit: DonateLifeFlorida.org or LifeLinkFoundation.org.
Habitat seeks volunteers
Volunteers are needed to work in the Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County ReStore Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.; flexible times and hours; needed for work site plumbing and for other volunteer activities. Call 941-493-6606; visit: HabitatSouthSarasota.org.
WRC programs
The Women’s Resource Center, 530 U.S. 41, Bypass S, Suite 5A, Brickyard Plaza, Venice, supports women with centers in Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice. “Get Connected” and “Challenge” offer opportunities for women to navigate life transitions, discover new skill sets, explore effective communication, and meet new people. Contact Chris Braun, 941-747-6797, cbraun@wrcmanatee.org, or visit: TheWomensResourceCenter.org.
Joey O photo display
Photographic works on canvas by Joseph John Orchulli II, a.k.a. Joey O, are on display at The Cottage Art Gallery in Nokomis. His display is titled, “North Jetty Exposure.” Visit: JoeyOMusic.com.
