Boy Scouts collect food and money for those in need
Venice's Boy Scout Troop 77 will collect non-perishable food and monetary contributions during the annual Venice Holiday Parade Saturday evening, Nov. 30. Last year, the scouts collectedmore than 200 pounds of canned and boxed goods plus an all time high of $833 in cash.The benefactor was the South County Food Pantry and will be again this year. The scouts will walk the Parade route just behind the Color Guard and Venice PD's Motorcycle at the start of the Parade.
Chorale provides music education and more
The Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement, and three concerts of premier choral music at the Venice Performing Arts Center every season, in December, February, and April, building community through the love of song.
Donations received will support the chorale’s 120-member Concert Choir, its Youth Chorus for fourth-eighth graders and its High School Apprentice Program, which provides students a stipend of up to $1,000 to go towards additional music education and performance opportunities. There are 11 high school students participating in the program this season.
Venice Farmers Market
Located at Avenue Des Parques, Venice, FL 34285, next to Venice City Hall, each Saturday morning, local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their It's a weekly celebration of the best of Venice where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from the growers.
Walking club has a new meeting spot
The Saturday Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. at Volunteer Park (near Publix on the Island of Venice and completes up to a 2.5 mile walk along Venetian Waterway. Walk at your own pace. All are welcome. Click on "Where we meet" on our website: veniceWalkabout.org
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice. For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.
Historic Spanish Point announces holiday events
Historic Spanish Point is hosting three family-friendly holiday events in December. The outdoor event series, “Holidays at The Point”, takes place at White Cottage Lawn overlooking Little Sarasota Bay.
Family Movie Night - Friday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Enjoy holiday treats and cash bar on the lawn while screening the classic holiday movie, “The Santa Clause” starring Tim Allen. Cash bar available.
Rockin’ Around The Point - Friday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dance the night away to live music, and enjoy games, cash bar and holiday treats.
Starlight & Fire: A New Year’s Eve Celebration - Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ring in the new year with lawn games, hula hoop and dance contests for kids, s’mores roasting, holiday treats, cash bar and music.
Tickets for each event are $15 for adults, $7 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets for Historic Spanish Point Members are $12 for adults, $5 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets can be purchased online at historicspanishpoint.org/holidays-at-the-point. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Historic Spanish Point’s mission of historic preservation and education. Holidays at The Point is supported through in-kind donations by Gecko’s Grill & Pub, and Der Dutchman Restaurant.
Bigs are recruiting Big Brothers
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both its Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs. Make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within. For more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Food needed
The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, has these immediate needs: soups, complete meals in cans, jelly in plastic jars, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and rice. Food donations are accepted between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 and 4 p.m. Call 941-484-6227 for more information.
The Suncoast Jazz Ambassadors, directed by Bob Schaer, will present its first concert of the season Sunday Dec. 8, 3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St., Sarasota. The 18-piece big band program will include jazzed-up holiday favorites along with big band standards including Charlie Barnett’s "Cherokee," Bunny Berigan’s "I Can’t Get Started," Glenn Miller’s "Little Brown Jug" and Harry Jame’s "Two O’Clock Jump." Tickets are $5. Call 941-907-4123
Barbershop singers sought
The Barbershop Harmony Society has opened its membership to singers of every age, background, gender, race, sexual orientation, political opinion and spiritual belief. For details, call Lee Frayer, of Sarasota, music director of Venice Gondolier Barbershop Singers Show Chorus, 941-953-3752.
Hearing Loss Association
Hearing Loss Association members and guests are always welcome at meetings; no RSVP required. For more details, visit hlas.org.
Military college entry exams
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota offers free college credit to eligible military personnel and spouses who pass College-Level Examination Program exams. Passage of each free exam earns three to six hours of college credit, a saving of about $300-$600, based on SCF’s current tuition rates. For more details, call 941-408-1540 in Venice; visit: scf.edu/testing.
Improv
Florida Studio Theatre’s improv troupe offers exciting, free-form spontaneous fun Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. in Bowne’s Lab. Improv members follow the funny when sparked by an action or suggestion. Tickets are $15, available at the FST Box Office, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota; in person, by calling 941-366-9000; or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.
CodeRED
Residents, year-round and seasonal, are encouraged to register for the CodeRED alert notification system. It allows residents to receive calls, email alerts or text messages about events that could affect their neighborhood and help protect their family or property. Alerts include water or sewer interruptions, missing person alerts, major traffic detours and severe weather warnings. Call 941-861-5000.
To register, enter your first and last name, physical address and primary phone numbers at: scgov.net/codered.
Veterans’ stories
Don Moore, a correspondent for Sun newspapers, which includes the Venice Gondolier Sun, writes about area veterans. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact donmoore39@gmail.com.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group meets in Venice the first Wednesday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m., at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. Call 941-376-9361; visit: NAMISarasotaCounty.org.
Kids volunteer
Kids can get involved in volunteering for charity and your neighborhood’s recycling by collecting aluminum cans and turning them in for cash to help build a home for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. Take cans to Venice Scrap Metal, 181 James St., Venice. Call 941-493-6606, ext. 228.
Pickleball
Pickleball is at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice: Mondays (excluding holidays) 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Intermediate+; 2-5 p.m., Beginner; 5-8 p.m. Open Play/Social Play.
A pass costs $20 and is good for 10 visits to any indoor county pickleball center. You can drop into any session you want. Call: 941-861-5000.
Our Mother’s House needs donations
Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities can always use donations of laundry detergent, diapers and cleaning supplies for the moms and children. Call Joyce Scott, program director, at 941-485-6264.
Donate life
LifeLink is a nonprofit organization dedicated to organ and tissue recovery for transplantation. Contact LifeLink of Florida for more information on organ and tissue donation, 800-262-5775.
To register as an organ and tissue donor, visit: donatelifeflorida.org or lifelinkfoundation.org.
Habitat seeks volunteers
Volunteers are needed to work in the Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County ReStore Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.; flexible times and hours. Call 941-493-6606; visit: habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Joey O photo display
Photographic works on canvas by Joseph John Orchulli II, a.k.a. Joey O, are on display at The Cottage Art Gallery in Nokomis. Visit: joeyomusic.com.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks volunteers
Flotilla 86 of the USCG Auxiliary, serving Venice and beyond, seeks interested volunteers to join its ranks. Members are volunteers augmenting U.S. Coast Guard missions.
The nonmilitary auxiliary has no law enforcement authority. It promotes boating safety upon inland and coastal waters primarily through boater education, free vessel safety inspections and patrols.
Open meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at the training center, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice. Fellowship is at 6:30 p.m.; formal meeting is at 7 p.m. Call: 941-488-1900
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Twig donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and nonrelative care to shop for clothing and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
Clothing for children and juniors that is in excellent, new or “like new” condition: clean, freshly washed, less than two years old and free of tears, stains or rips, is accepted on the fourth Monday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m.
Learn how The Twig encourages foster families and see its Wish List at: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; thetwigcares.com.
Open chess play
Play chess at the Venice William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library every Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. This social chess club is open to all, beginner to expert. Call Steve, 248-854-9801.
Men's tennis
A Venice/North Port/Englewood-area men's tennis league will add residential communtiy teams of men age 50 and over for fall and winter seasons. A community must have two or more courts to host competition. Call Jerry at 941-412-3989.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. Contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email jmonley@bbbssun.org or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome.
Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Hearing loss group meets
The HLAA Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month at the Sarasota North Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota. A hearing loop is installed; the chapter provides communication access real-time captioning, so hearing is not stressful. Lunch & Learn ($5 for lunch or bring your own).
Peace Project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation the second Thursday of every month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
