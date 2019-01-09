Food needed
The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, has these immediate needs: staple items such as: soups, complete meals in cans (spaghettios, stews, etc.) jelly in plastic jars, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and rice.
Food donations are accepted between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 and 4 p.m. Call 941-484-6227 for more information.
TWIG donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and non-relative care to shop for clothing items and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay for bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
Clothing donations are accepted on the fourth Monday of every month, 4-6 p.m.
For more information about what The Twig does to encourage and inspire foster families and to see their wish list, visit: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwig cares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; www.TheTwigCares.com.
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice needs volunteers in Venice and North Port. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, You can help answer phones and schedule pickups; sort and process donated items.
Contact Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529 or North Port ReStore 941-564-6307.
Venice Museum hours
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m.– 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. In addition to normal hours, seasonal Saturday hours run from October through April (11a.m. – 3 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month).
Peace Pole Project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the month at 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
‘Buddy Holly’ returns 2019
“Buddy Returns” to Venice March 17 and 18, 2019 for three performances at Venice Theatre, 149 W. Tampa Ave. – Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m.; Monday, March 18 at 3 p.m. and at 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
