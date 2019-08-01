NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group meets in Venice the first Wednesday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m., at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. Call 941-376-9361; visit: namisarasotacounty.org.
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center (WRC) invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice needs volunteers in Venice. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups or sort and process donated items. Call Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.
Venice Museum hours
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, is displaying its seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.” VMA is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It will close in August for maintenance and reopen in September.
Hearing loss group meets
The HLAA Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month at the Sarasota North Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota. A hearing loop is installed; the chapter provides communication access real-time captioning, so hearing is not stressful. Lunch & Learn ($5 for lunch or bring your own).
Military college entry exams
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) offers free college credit to eligible military personnel and spouses who pass College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) exams. Passage of each free exam earns three to six hours of college credit, a saving of about $300-$600, based on SCF’s current tuition rates.
For more details, call 941-408-1540 in Venice; visit: scf.edu/testing.
