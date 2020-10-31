Free Outdoor Concert
Nov. 1 — 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Free Outdoor Concert to support United Way South Sarasota County. British Open Pub, 367 Jacaranda Boulevard Venice.
For take out orders, call 941-492-9227.
If you cannot be there in person, text UWSSC to 243725 to make a donation which will benefit families and individuals in Venice, Nokomis, Laurel, Osprey, Englewood and North Port.
Event proceeds will go to United Way of South Sarasota County COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fun
It’s hosted by British Open Pub-Venice and The United Way of South Sarasota County.
