Cancellations: The Venice Area Audubon Society has canceled all activities for the months of March and April including general meetings, walks, trips, events, and all volunteer activities. The Venice Audubon Center will also be closed for that time period. Check its website: www.veniceaudubon.org for future updates.

Many restaurants are closed or offering curbside pick-up or delivery. Most fast-food restaurants have closed their dining rooms and offer only window service.

Bars have been closed and restaurants told to use only every other table during the coronavirus pandemic.

Venice beaches have been closed as well as the community center, libraries and other public buildings.

Blue Lotus is temporarily closing Saturday following Rick and Mary’s Yoga class. Virtual classes may be offered in the future. Laughter Yoga is its first virtual class this week.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments