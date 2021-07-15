ENGLEWOOD — Do you have junk in your yard you want to get rid of? How about that set of tires you’re never going to put back on the sedan?
Area residents are encouraged to clean out the garages and yards Saturday and bring unwanted items to Buchan Airport or the VFW Post in Englewood.
Sarasota County is sponsoring a free community cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon for discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree and bush trimmings.
Dumpsters will be at Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road and VFW Post 10178, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood.
Hazardous waste, auto parts, commercial printers and tires over 26-16 won’t be accepted at the makeshift locations.
What’s allowed is furniture, air conditioners, construction and demolition debris, household appliances, lawnmowers, riding or push (batteries must be removed and all fluids drained), VCRs/DVD players, refrigerators, dryers, washers, water heaters, stoves, microwaves, boats and boat motors, campers, scrap, metal, trailers, cement mixers that can be pulled behind a cement truck (all oils, gas and other liquids must be drained before disposal) and yard waste.
Sarasota County landfill doesn’t take acids, aerosol cans (with product), antifreeze, automobiles (cars), automotive fluids, batteries (rechargeable), diesel fuel, drain cleaners, fertilizers, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs, gasoline, household chemicals, kerosene, lawn and garden chemicals, mercury thermometers, paint, pesticides, pool supplies, 20-pound propane tanks, shellac and varnishes.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection allows disposal of up to 25 waste tires per month without a permit. Residents or companies who need to dispose of more than 25 waste tires per month are required to register with the FDEP.
After the free cleanup, the landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the landfill and hazardous waste drop-off sites chemical collection centers 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice are open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Disposal for Sarasota County residents is free, however limits may apply.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.