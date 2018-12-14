Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Cloudy and windy during the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.