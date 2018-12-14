For 33 years Port Charlotte United Methodist Church at 21075 Quesada Ave. has invited the community to join them for Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day. Serving from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its Fellowship Hall, dinner will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, dessert and beverage. This year the dinner is dedicated to Sue Edmiston who has been very instrumental in the success of our church and the Christmas Dinner for many years.
The Church will provide transportation for those with special needs who are unable to drive to the church. Please call the church office 941-625-4356 by Dec. 21 to request this service. Call Monday thru Friday before 3:30 p.m.
If you prefer to have a meal delivered to your home, please call 941-627-6602 or 941-769-3835. Take outs Dec. 25 will be limited as we want to be sure all guests are served.
A shuttle service between the parking lot and the door will be provided for those needing this. Church members and other members of the community including Boy Scout Troop 37, volunteer to make this a memorable occasion. Other Christmas events will be The Children’s Christmas Play on Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall and Christmas Eve Worship with three services starting at 4 p.m. designed especially with children participating, and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. All are welcome!
