Need chili cooks
Eagles Annual Chili Cook Off is on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 23111 Harborview Drive in Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cooks who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There are prizes for best overall, first runner-up and second runner-up. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Judging takes place from 11 a.m.-noon. Chili will start selling at noon. Price for a bowl of chili is $1. There will be raffles, basket of cheer and a bake sale. All proceeds donated to charity. For additional information, call Kathy Grant at 941-423-8453.
Regional workforce summit
Charlotte Technical College is developing a comprehensive local needs assessment to be used in grant funding applications and to guide the use of funds to support career and technical education programs for the next two years. A regional workforce summit is scheduled for 8:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Charlotte Technical College, Room 48, 18150 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. The meeting is open to the public and input is welcome. For information, call Lisa Fair at 941-255-7500, ext. 102.
Speaker about ambulances available
Are you looking for an interesting yet different topic and speaker for your next group meeting? Debbie Harrington, E.M.T & director of community relations for Ambitrans Ambulance, is available to present information to clubs and groups about various aspects of ambulance services. She will explain the different functions that county EMS 911 and private ambulance services provide, as well as how the services operate and are utilized. Ambitrans Ambulance is the largest private ambulance service in Southwest Florida servicing Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties. For more information and for scheduling, call Debbie at 941-380-0213 or email: dharrington@ambitrans.com.
Military museum seeks volunteers
The Military Heritage Museum, located at 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda, offers a number of volunteer experiences for both veterans and non-veterans. With its expanded facility, more volunteer visitor guides are sought to help share the stories behind the museum’s many military-themed artifacts, exhibits and aircraft simulation machines. Veterans, former pilots and history buffs work great in this role. Also available are volunteer positions in support of programs and activities that take place in the museum’s 247-seat theater and full service library areas. Artifact restoration, technology support, gift shop and greeters offer additional opportunities for those looking to support the museum. Shifts are typically 3 1⁄2 hours and, while most volunteers pick two shifts, even working one shift a week would be a great help. The museum trains volunteers for the positions. If you are interested, please stop in at the museum and fill out an application. If you have questions, call 941-575-9002 or email info@freedomisntfree.org.
Ellicott Circle closed at U.S. 41
Ellicott Circle at U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, until 5:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Film festival tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the Sixth Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, which will be held March 4 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference. Tickets, which are $20, can be purchased at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave., (941-639-3720) or online at: https://pgsfftix.bpt.me. The Punta Gorda Short Film Festival has sold out every year since 2015.
Snowbird Classic seeks volunteers
The 12th Annual Snowbird Baseball Classic is Feb. 14-March 22 in Charlotte County. Tournament organizers are seeking volunteers to help make the event a memorable experience for the thousands of visiting fans and athletes from dozens of Division I and Division III collegiate teams. Volunteer assignments consist of ticket sales, merchandise sales, golf cart drivers, concessions, score keepers and announcers. Those who love baseball and are interested in volunteering can meet with tournament organizers during the following times and dates at the designated businesses:
• 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Buffalo Wild Wings, 18379 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at Beef 'O' Brady's in Punta Gorda, 1105 Taylor St.
• 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at All Star Sports Grill, 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
For more information about the Snowbird Baseball Classic, go to www.snowbirdbaseball.com. For additional information, contact Deanna Sandei with Snowbird Baseball at 708-220-2769 or deanna@snowbirdbaseball.com.
Charlotte County Concert band program
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Guest Conductor Daniel Bowles has planned a special program to open the New Year. The concert entitled “Let Us Entertain You,” will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Principal Clarinetist Peter Paschke will be the featured soloist. The Charlotte Performing Arts Center is on the campus of Charlotte High School, 701 Carmalita St., in Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the concert.
Sunset Celebration open house
The Peace River Wildlife Center will hold a special Sunset Celebration open house from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the new wildlife hospital. This will be the only chance for the public to tour the new facility before patients move in at 223 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda. To help the new facility, check out the center's housewarming wish list on Walmart registry. For more information call 941-637-3830, www.PRWildlife.org or email peaceriverwildlife@yahoo.com. All other Sunset Celebrations will be held at original location, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, which will remain open to the public for tours until further notice.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting
The Peace River Audubon Society will feature a presentation on the results of the recent Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Snacks and socializing begin at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. On Dec. 14, more than 60 participants spent more than 400 hours in search of birds by foot, car, cart or boat, and covered over 500 miles by land or sea. The count was down 20% versus the prior year and was the lowest in 20 years. Attend this meeting and learn the details in the slide presentation. For more information, go to www.peaceriveraudubon.org or contact Ron at 941-575-6968.
Brains and Balance Past 60 Program
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This class will take place 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3-March 18. Research shows that staying mentally sharp and physically stable will improve the quality of life as we age. This class combines balance exercises along with brain training drills in a fun and interactive program. You can register online at https://bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Fire and Fall Prevention program
Remembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention program for older adults will be held 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages — eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Bluegrass show
There will be a Bluegrass show from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County Theater featuring the following bands: Sonya Stratton and Straight South, Florida Bluegrass Express, and The Freightliners. Admission is $10 each or $5 with membership. Memberships are $15 a year. The show will be held in the Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. There will be a Bluegrass jam session at 10 a.m. in the gazebo to the right of the theater entrance. The jam is limited to musicians playing Bluegrass instruments (guitar, fiddle, dobro, mandolin, 5 string banjo, and acoustic bass). There is no charge to participate in the jam session. The Bluegrass show is put on on a monthly basis by The Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association, 816 Jacaranda Circle, Venice. For more information, go to www.southwestfloridabluegrass.org or contact Herb Washburn at 941-661-9175.
Weight loss program
A new, 12-week program at the Punta Gorda YMCA is launching on Jan. 13 to help people seeking a healthier weight achieve their goals by making small, modest changes to their daily behaviors. The YMCA Weight Loss Program is supported by a team of specialized trainers in weight loss, nutrition and physical activity. Each weekly, one-hour session will help participants gain insights into physical activity and nutrition, and a better understanding of the obstacles and pitfalls that make losing weight (and keeping it off) such a challenge. At the end of the 12 weeks, facilitators will help participants chart a course for continued success. Participants will continue to receive guidance over the course of nine monthly follow-up meetings. Membership is not required to sign up for Weight Loss Program. Stop by the Punta Gorda YMCA to register, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. There are two class times available: Mondays at 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. The cost for members is $50, and $150 for non-members. The classes will be held at Bayfront Center location, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, contact Jane Martin at 941-375-9123 or JMartin@veniceymca.org.
