Opposite exhibits at Visual Arts Center
The Visual Arts Center will introduce new exhibits Sept. 14, kicking off what is typically a busy season of exhibits and education. "COLOR" will be on display in the Main Gallery and "Black & White" will be on display in the Goff Gallery. Both exhibits feature a variety of 2D and 3D media, and both are focused on color, or the lack thereof. Displayed together at the VAC, the complementary exhibits create an exciting visual experience.
The VAC will host a virtual Awards Presentation for "COLOR" via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Following the awards, both exhibits will also be available as a virtual tour, at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
COVID-19 precautions include: a no-touch thermometer at the front desk to be used for group activities, plus gloves, masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant hand soap, sprays, wipes, and automatic dispensers available for staff and customers. Masks are required in accordance with the city of Punta Gorda.
Free guided walk at Amberjack
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join Mike Weisensee at 8 a.m. Sept. 16 on a free guided bird walk through the scrub and pine flatwoods of 217-acre Amberjack Environmental Park in Rotonda. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Area COVID-19 testing sites
• Drive-thru: Charlotte County Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte
Hours: 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Cost: Free
Ages: 5 years and older. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian/parent.
Details: Save time by registering ahead at coadfl.org, but registration is not required. Results will take seven-10 days.
• South County Park Friday, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda
Hours: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
Ages: 5 and older.
Cost: Free.
Details: This site is a curbside/park and test site. No appointment needed.
Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte
Hours: Appointments required at www.coadfl.org.
Ages: 5 years and older
• Walk-up: Publix at Port Charlotte Crossing, 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and is subject to weather
Cost: Free
Ages: 18 and older
Details: Results will take five-seven days.
• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free
Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.
• Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida, 4300 Kings Hwy #210, Port Charlotte
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Ages: 18 and older
Details: Patients must meet CDC criteria for testing. Appointments are required. Call 844-FHC-SWFL (342-7935) to register.
• Walk-up: Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: All.
Details: No registration required.
• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.
Youth soccer challenge
Local Knights of Columbus San Antonio Council 12456 is sponsoring the Youth Soccer Challenge Competition from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 12 at San Antonio Catholic Church, front grassy lawn, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. The KofC Soccer Challenge is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. International champions are announced by the KofC international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls 9-14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. All contestants are recognized for their participation in the event, and the winners of each age group 9-11 and 12-14 will receive a trophy. Participants are required to bring a parent or guardian to the event. All state-mandated protocols will be followed. For additional info, contact Terry Cochran at tcochransr@yahoo.com or call 309-533-0539.
Class For Entrepreneurs
Goodwill’s SWFL MicroEnterprise Institute Fall Class For Entrepreneurs begins Sept. 14. Due to COVID-19, this class will be held virtually. The six-week, two night a week evening class assists individuals with a business idea in developing a plan to guide their start-up process. Subject matter experts and experienced business coaches work with participants each evening to develop their plans. Classes meet Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m.-8 pm using Zoom meetings which can be accessed using a computer or smart phone. To apply contact Dorothy Browning at 239-995-2106, ext. 2215, or go to www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
