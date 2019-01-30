Ice Cream Social dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host an Ice Cream Social Dance on Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Sunshine RV Park on State Road 70 East of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Chuck Ryall will cue starting at 7 p.m. and Mike Doughty will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire please. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
Dance at Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will hold a PIE dance on Friday, Feb. 1, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Chuck Ryall will cue rounds at 7 p.m. Nelson Wakeman will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire optional. Round dance lessons held Mondays at 3 p.m. and MS/PLUS lessons on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. in the Rec. Hall.
February dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host their February Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 4343 Schumacher Road. Admission is $4 for members and $6 for non-members. Bring your own beverages and snacks for your table. Featuring music by Jay Smith. For more information, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Rummage sale
LAKE PLACID — DeeAnn Lakefront Estates will hold a Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 in the clubhouse at 409 Stephen Drive in Lake Placid. Items include home decor, bikes, furniture, kitchen supplies and much more.
Indiana residents to meet
SEBRING — Current and former residents of Daviess County Indiana Day will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance featuring the J3 Vocal band at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $7.50 in advance and $10 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. Music by Gary & Shirley. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.
OES serves ham lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Chapter 136 Order of the Eastern Star will host a ham lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3, at the Sebring Masonic Lodge at the corner of Home Ave. and Sebring Parkway. Menu will include baked ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans, apple sauce, dessert and beverage. The cost will be $10 each. Take out is available and the public is welcome.
Ohio snowbird luncheon
SEBRING — Current and former residents of the Washington County area of Ohio will meet at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. For information, call 740-373-8500.
North Liberty Indiana meetup
SEBRING — North Liberty, Walkerton, Indiana including Greene Township snowbird lunch will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. For information, call 574-261-5464.
Ohio snowbird luncheon
SEBRING — Current and former residents of the Washington County area of Ohio will meet at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. For information, call 740-373-8500.
Wakarusa, Indiana day
SEBRING — The 39th Annual Wakarusa, Indiana Day reunion will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. Current and former residents of Wakarusa are invited.
Blood drive at St. James
LAKE PLACID — St. James Catholic Church will host the One Blood bus from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 5380 Placid View Drive. You can reserve a time by calling Ted Brown at 863-465-4027.
Free concerts in February
SEBRING — The Heartland Pops Concert Band will perform three “Pops”-pourri concerts in February.
Faith Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
St. Johns United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, 3214 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring.
Genesis Center, First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 118 Oak Street in Lake Placid.
For more information, call 863-314-8877.
Soup Up the Arts
SEBRING — The 18th annual Soup Up The Arts will take place 4:30-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, at the Sebring High School cafeteria. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children 10 and under and children under 10 are free. Enjoy soup, bread and dessert by local businesses and families. There will be a student art show, student entertainment, chalk walk, photo booth and more.
Big Band night
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will have their next dance from 6:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Lake Placid Elks. Music will be by The New Skylarks. Tickets are $6 for members and $8 for non-members. For information, call 863-659-4442.
Frostproof Historical Society to meet
FROSTPROOF — During the 1850s, Capt. Isaac Jackson Carter of the Florida Mounted Volunteers lead his company on reconnaissance missions throughout Central and Southern Florida. They scouted for signs of Seminole Indians in Polk and Highlands counties. Six of Carter’s reconnaissance reports have been discovered in the National Archives and will be presented along with additional family history at the annual meeting of the Frostproof Historical Society. The public, and in particular descendants of Capt. Carter are invited to attend on Sunday, February 10, at 2 p.m. at the Frostproof Historical Museum, 210 South Scenic Highway. For questions, please call 863-635-2523.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Chicane’s Restaurant, 3101 Golfview Drive. Order your own lunch off the menu. The guest speaker will be Einav Solomon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.