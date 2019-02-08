The Charlotte County Concert Band presents 'See the USA'
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Mr. Bob Miller, will present “See The USA” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the performance.
Wine and cheese reception planned
The public is invited to attend the opening Wine & Cheese Reception for VAC Past Member Winners Friday, at 5 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Visual Arts Center, located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. For more information, visit visualartcenter.org or call 941-639-8810.
Women's Forum meeting planned
The Peace River Federated Republican Women's Forum will hold its next meeting on Feb. 13, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time is 11:30-noon). Guest speaker will be The Honorable Nancy Prafke, Mayor of Punta Gorda. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Feb. 8.
2019 Charlotte County Heart Walk scheduled
The 2019 Charlotte County Heart Walk will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, (rain or shine) at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. Promote physical activity and heart health, while raising funds to fight heart disease and stroke in our community. Register at CharlotteCountyHeartWalk.org. Donations raised for the Charlotte County Heart Walk will go to the American Heart Association, funding life-saving heart disease and stroke research, community programs, and advocacy efforts. For more information, call 727-563-8043 or email CharlotteCounty@heart.org.
15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament
Rev up your racquets for the return of the 15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament benefiting The Homeless Coalition and The Charlotte County Family YMCA. Bring a dish to share Friday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. for the Kick-Off Party at the Charlotte County Family YMCA located at 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Enjoy mingling with sponsors and players, 50/50 raffle, chance auctions, cash bar and exhibition matches by local pros. Regular doubles tennis matches will be held all weekend, Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. Registration is $45 per player and includes continental breakfast and a commemorative t-shirt. Registration forms are located at The Charlotte County Family YMCA in Punta Gorda, Wrigley Tennis and The Homeless Coalition. Sponsorship Opportunities are also available for the event. For more information, contact Darcy Woods at events@cchomelesscoalition.org or 941-627-4313, Ext. 134.
Sweetheart Ball scheduled
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host the Sweetheart Ball at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Enjoy a champagne toast, dinner, drinks, dancing to music from The Kollections, and silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at www.thesweetheartball.com. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy.
Pizza for a Purpose
Trippin' On Pizza and the Charlotte Community Foundation will present Pizza For A Purpose from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Charlotte Community Foundation, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Enjoy Pizza, Painting and Philanthropy. Experience the new way of doing pizza, learn more about the Charlotte Community Foundation and enjoy some local artwork by Jay Winston which will be auctioned off to benefit the Charlotte Community Foundation.
Lecture series scheduled
A month-long series of lectures will highlight the Florida Gulf Coast University Herald Court Centre’s commemoration of Black History Month. Beginning Monday, Feb. 4 and continuing through each Monday in the month, the lectures will span subjects both national and local. James Abraham, who earned a history degree from Oberlin College and has worked as a journalist and book publisher, will discuss the legacy of Frederick Douglass, black athletes and protests, the genesis of the Civil War, and race and class in Southwest Florida.
The schedule includes:
Feb. 11: The Black Activist-Athlete
Feb. 18: Slavery Caused the Civil War
Feb. 25: Race and Class in Southwest Florida
Each lecture, which will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., will include time for questions. Mr. Abraham will also provide a reading list for each lecture.
Admission for the four-series lecture is $50. Individual cost per lecture is $15. For more information, contact FGCU’s Herald Court Centre, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, Punta Gorda at 941-505-0130.
Singing Valentines
On Feb. 12-14 local Barbershop Chapters of the Barbershop Harmony Society throughout North America and around the world will be providing barbershop quartets to present a very unique and memorable valentine which can be purchased for the special person(s) in your life. The Suncoast Statesmen Barbershoppers, (a nonprofit organization and vital member of the local arts community), has available several experienced barbershop quartets who will sing a couple of love songs, and present a rose to your sweetheart, wife, mother, husband, father, son, daughter, or special friend, (or anyone at all), at any reasonable time and place of your choosing in Charlotte County on the above dates. They will also take a picture with your smart phone so that you may share this unique Valentine with your friends on social media. It makes a great surprise and can usually be arranged within a one hour time frame. The cost is $40. To make arrangements, call Jack or Cynthia at 941-625-1128.
'Anything But Canvas'
Join the Visual Arts Center for "Anything But Canvas” at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Each month paint on a new surface. Supplies and snacks included, $40/person at visualartcenter.org. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Paddle with your valentine
Paddle the Lower Peace River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. Paddle with Florida Master Naturalist Rick Fried past the turn-of-the century Liverpool phosphate dock ruins. Check the rookery for bird activity and then up in the Peace River to the Nav-A-Gator for lunch. Return via a short cut. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
Funk Fest to celebrate 10th Anniversary
Southwest Florida's largest and most sought after music festival is on slate to take place Feb 15-16 in downtown Punta Gorda. The 10th Anniversary celebration starts on Feb. 15 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and music going till 11:30 p.m. On Feb. 16 the festival kicks into high gear with 10 bands on two huge stages.
There will be a giant food truck village and vendors from all over. Tickets start at $25 with many options including VIP that has its own private tent and bathrooms and includes free domestic and craft beers along with free boutique wine. A cash liquor bar will also be available. For more information, go to : funkfestpuntagorda.com or call 941-268-1110.
Players to present ‘Singin’ in the Rain’
The Charlotte Players will present “Singin’ in the Rain on Feb. 15-24 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards. Seating is reserved for all shows. Ticket prices vary. For more information, call 941-255-1022 or visit www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Let's Get Splashed'
Join the Visual Arts Center for "Let's Get Splashed” at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Visual Arts Center, located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Each month is a fun new painting. Supplies and snacks included, $40/person at visualartcenter.org. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon and auction
The annual P.E.O., Chapter HN Social luncheon and auction will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The auction includes an array of fashionable items, gift certificates, and hand-made items by members. P.E.O. was founded in 1869 and is celebrating it's 150th year of providing grants, loans, and scholarships to local women for higher education. The event is open to the public. There is no charge for the luncheon, but a reservation is required. The deadline for reservations is Feb. 15. For more information or to make a reservation, call Lorna Louscher at 239-898-6021; lornamlouscher@yahoo.com or Patti Linn at 941-637-8160; linn46@comcast.net.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m. and will consist of men's and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children's Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
2019 Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in our Charlotte County community. The 2019 Walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceed across the northbound U.S.41 bridge walkway. You may also simply come and demonstrate support for our cause or walk at your leisure and cheer us on. Together, we can reach our goal of raising awareness of poverty in our community and raising funds to help those we serve. For more information, contact Maryanne Hood at 941-268-9678.
Bluegrass Saturday scheduled
The Bugtussle Ramblers featuring banjo player Karen Batten are slated to perform at the next Bluegrass Saturday on Feb. 16. Monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts showcase local and regional Bluegrass bands at Harbor Heights Park, located at 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. The music starts at 2 p.m. A $5 donation is requested along with one canned-good for the local food bank. Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
Wine and Cheese reception planned
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m,. on Feb. 19, to support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Henry "Hank" August. He is a self taught artist and has been painting oils for over 40 years. For more information visit kays-ponger.com, or call 941-639-1133.
Let's Go Fishing!
An introductory course in Florida Fishing is being offered at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Topics to be covered include fishing techniques, tackle selection, rigging, knot tying, lures, baits, cast nets, fish identification, tides, and fishing regulations for fishing in fresh and salt waters of Southwest Florida. Rods, reels, lures, nets and other fishing equipment will be demonstrated during the class and there will be a number of useful handouts issued to students. The class is geared towards beginning anglers, but more experienced fishermen may pick up helpful tips as well. The course is open to all members of the public and is held on Wednesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for six weeks beginning on Feb. 20. The cost for the class is $45 and advance registration is recommended by calling 941-637-1655.
Return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden
Salto Entertainment announces the return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, under the boutique Big-Top on Feb. 20-26 at The Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda.
Tickets may be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 888-718-4253. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
Florida Frontier Days Festival
Charlotte County Historical Center Society and the Shively Charitable Foundation will present the 23rd Florida Frontier Days Festival at the Punta Gorda History Park, 501 Shreve St., from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 23. Kids of all ages can experience artisans, craftsmen, and re-enactors in the festival’s Frontier Village that brings Florida’s past to life. Hands-on activities, old-fashioned active games and authentic foods. Daily admission fee is just $3 for adults and $2 for children under 12. For more information, call Frank Desguin at 941-769-1270
9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
TEAM Punta Gorda golf scramble planned
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 14th annual golf scramble, a major fundraiser for the organization, is scheduled for March 23. Held in memory of former TEAM CEO Judy Brentano, the scramble will be at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda.
The tourney, open to men and women of all abilities, will begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost through Feb. 23 is $75 per player or $300 per team of four. After that date, the cost rises to $80/$320. Limited to first 100 players to register. Included are greens fees, cart, breakfast and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, putting contest, proximities and winning team. Pre-purchase a $20 mulligan package and get five mulligans and a handy sandy for your team.
Registration forms are available at the pro shops at St. Andrews South, 1901 Deborah Drive, and Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd. in Punta Gorda, or by visiting the TEAM website, www.teampuntagorda.org. For more information, contact Shelly Harris at sheldonjharris@yahoo.com.
Observatory at FSW
The James & Barbara Moore Observatory located on the Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, has opened for the 2018-2019 season. Observation sessions are held on the first Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. Sessions are free and open to the public. Schedule of Observatory Viewing Sessions are as scheduled for March 1; April 5 and May 3. Additional observation sessions may be scheduled or changed depending on celestial events. For more information or for a full schedule of observatory events, call 941-637-3518 or 941-637-5652, or visit https://www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
Perennial Film Festival
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
The Charlotte Chorale to perform 'Bach to Bacharach'
The Charlotte Chorale, the largest community choir in Charlotte County, accompanied by a select group of symphonic musicians, will perform a selection of masterworks by five monumental composers covering a span of over three hundred years. The March 2 concert is the second of a three concert series performed by The Charlotte Chorale under the expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
The "Bach to Bacharach" Concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on March 2, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Visa/Mastercard accepted. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3, at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving "tastes" of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid's zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond
The 12th annual Taste of Punta Gorda will be held on March 3, at Laishley Park and will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte Communities serving "tastes" of signature dishes. Some 80 vendors of arts, crafts, and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs throughout Charlotte County will participate. Fun Kid's Zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz bad, the Florida Mountain Men bluegrass group and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the 5th annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
Free wading seminars
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, on March 9, March 13 and March 22. After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. Participation is limited, so pre-registration is necessary for this program. To register, call 941-575-5435.
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The two-day event is hosted by TEAM Punta Gorda and The Isles Yacht Club.
The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. After they ride, cyclists can enjoy free massages, free ice cream, free lunch, free beer and wine for those of legal drinking age, live music and much more. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives.
For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Suncoast Statesmen to present show fundraiser
The Suncoast Statesmen will hold its annual Spring Show fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. on March 24 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 941-625-1128 or 419-343-7246 or from any member of the Suncoast Statesmen. Tickets will also be available at the door if not previously sold out. The guest quartet is Throwback, a top competitor from Sunshine District, (Florida), in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society's International competition. Enharmonics, a mixed chorus from Port Charlotte High School will also be featured.
Drama Troupe to perform ' Anything Goes'
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical " Anything Goes" by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Packed with musical standards like "You’re the Top," "Friendship" and "It’s De-lovely," witty dialogue, hysterical characters and riotous action, this timeless classic Broadway Hit is a family favorite for the ages. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
3rd annual Lip Sync Battle
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is excited to host the 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 29, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. New and exciting additions this year. Battles, performances, judging, dancing, and more. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society - Charlotte County. Tickets are $25 per person or ($50 at the door). For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/fawcett-memorial-hospital-lip-sync-battle-iii-tickets-51032496571.
'Spring Fling…A Night in Vegas'
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a "Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas" from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, sumptuous food, drinks and great fun. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. Cocktail attire suggested.To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
