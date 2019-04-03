New organ playing group
SEBRING — All former Fletcher Music students or organ players are invited to join a new, fun group that has started up. For information, call the group leader Rick Jones at 863-385-0639 or 863-202-0561.
Florida Writers meeting
SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida writers today, April 3 at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 US Hwy 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or come to share some of your work at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call Ruth at 863-655-0609.
Youth group fish fry
SEBRING — The Youth Group at St. Catherine Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus will have a series of Fish Fry Fundraisers from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 5 and April 12, at 827 Hickory Street in Sebring. The price is $9 or $12 all-you-can-eat fried cod, coleslaw, baked beans, cookie, wine, coffee or tea. The public is invited.
Free pancake breakfast
LAKE PLACID — A free pancake breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the Lake Placid Nazarene Church, 512 W. Interlake Blvd. The public is cordially invited. Pastor Donald Waller is in charge of this event.
Essential oils class
LAKE PLACID — A free to the public Essential Oils of the Bible Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text 540-742-2381.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice. It is open to the public with all proceeds going to the Moose Legion Fund.
Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
Highlands PEO to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands P.E.O. Group will have its next meeting and meet for lunch at noon on Thursday, April 4, at Chicane’s Restaurant in the Brickroom. All P.E.O. members are invited. For information, call 863-402-4655.
Hunter safety class
LAKE PLACID — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold their next Skills Day Hunter Safety Class from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Camp Cloverleaf, 126 Cloverleaf Road in Lake Placid. Class is open to everyone ages 10 and up. Students may bring their own snacks and drinks. Participants must complete the free FWC Online Course prior to Skills Day. Free online course can be found at NRAHE.org. More information can be found at https://myfwc.com/hunting/safety-education/courses/.
Spring dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host a Spring Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the clubhouse at 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $4 for members and $6 for non-members. Bring your own beverage and snacks for your table. Music by Dennis & Wendy. For information or tickets, call 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Woman’s Club to meet
SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring will have their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at their clubhouse, 4260 Lakeview Drive. Lunch will be catered and will be $10 per person. Speaker will be from Ridge Area Arc. To reserve a spot or for information, call 863-471-3295.
Gem and Mineral Club
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, in the rear fellowship hall of the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. There are no membership fees or dues and the public is invited. Carl Grace will use his microscope for “Spotting Real and Counterfeit Jewelry.” April birthstone is diamond. For information, call 863-453-7054.
Audubon Society April meeting
SEBRING — The Highlands County Audubon Society holds their monthly meetings every third Tuesday of the month between September and April, at Lake Josephine Baptist Church, 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Potluck starts at 6:30 p.m. with meeting at 7:15 p.m. April’s presentation will be “The Wonders of our Florida Scrub,” by Archbold Biological Station research scientist Dr. Mark Deyrup. All meetings are free and the public is encouraged to attend. For information, call 301-401-5615.
Retired educators to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Retired Educators/Support Personnel Association will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at the school board office, 426 School Street. Speaker will be Superintendent Brenda Longshore. Entertainment will be SHS Chorus. Lunch provided. For more information, call Betty Hurlbut at 863-465-5722.
VFW Taste of Italy
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 will serve their Taste of Italy dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. or until sold out on Friday, April 12, at 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Includes lasagna, stuffed manicotti, fried ravioli, salad, garlic bread and Italian dessert. Cost is $8. All food homemade by Wives of the USMVMC. Smoke free dining room. Open to the public.
Depot Museum open
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Depot Museum will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Children’s activities for ages 6-14 will feature the topic of old fashioned toys. Activities are offered at no charge.
