LPHS Band and Color Guard fundraiser

LAKE PLACID — The LPHS Band and Color Guard are selling tickets to Dino-Lite for Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.). This show is great for families, children of all ages, and it’s an amazing light show! Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through Color Guard and/or Band members. The proceeds from ticket sales support our local Band and Color Guard! Email Color Guard Coach Lisa at szulewsl@highlands.k12.fl.us if you have any questions.

Art on exhibit

SEBRING — “Into the Wild,” an exhibit featuring Altamonte Spring Oil Painter Tom Sadler and Sebring Folk Artist Dave Kelly, is free and open to the public on Thursdays – Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 2 at the Highlands Art League, 351 Center Ave. in Sebring. https://highlandsartleague.org.

Friends of the LP Library

LAKE PLACID — The Friends of the Lake Placid Used Bookstore are pleased to announce that they will be thanking their patrons by instituting a monthly book sale on the first Saturday of every month at the bookstore located on the West side of the library. The sale will feature a different group of books each month with a price of $0.10 per book. The sale is to begin Oct. 5 with all oversize books at $.10 each. Nov. 2 will find cookbooks on sale and on Dec. 7, all books will be on sale.

Gals and Pals

SEBRING — Gals and Pals, a weekly open session for artists to come work on their own artwork in the company of like-minded people, takes place every Tuesday from 9 a.m. – noon at the Highlands Art League, 351 Center Ave. Artists are welcome to come “try out” the first two member meetings at no charge. https://highlandsartleague.org.

Car show at American Legion

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers will hold their next monthly car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 N. in Lake Placid.

Pink on Parade

SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s Pink on Parade takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the AdventHealth Sebring Medical Complex, 4240 Sun n’ Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Registration is $25 plus a $2.50 registration fee. Registration starts 6 p.m. with the one mile walk and 5K run starting at 7:30 p.m. Don’t forget to wear your pinkest attire. For more information, contact 863-402-5525 or Kirsten.Scarborough@AdventHealth.com.

Walk like MADD

AVON PARK — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will host their inaugural Walk Like MADD Fundraiser at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at South Florida State College (SFSC), 600 W. College Drive. On-site registration is 8-8:30 a.m. Pre-walk remarks at 8:30 a.m. This is a non-competitive 5K to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with no more victims. For information, visit MADD.org.

Anniversary party and Trunk or Treat

AVON PARK — Lakeview Memorial Gardens cemetery will host a Trunk or Treat/50th Anniversary Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive in Avon Park (across from Memorial Elementary). There will be pumpkin decorating, candy and a food truck for purchasing food. The first 500 kids will receive a bag of treats. There will be a selfie station for photos as well as a costume contest for the kids, nothing scary or offensive please. If you are interested in participating, please contact Violet Swart at 863-385-4942.

LPHS Orchestra Halloween Concert

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School Orchestra will be performing a special Halloween Concert this year on Monday, Oct. 28. The concert will take place in the Lake Placid High School Commons and admission is a $5 donation.

Photography club

SEBRING — The Highlands Photography Club meets the last Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Highlands Art League Visual Arts Center, 1989 Lakeview Drive. Visiting photographers are welcome to come “try out” the first two member meetings at no charge. https://highlandsartleague.org.

Art and craft show

SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Golf Community will host a Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9, 3003 E. Fairway Vista Drive (south entrance off Powerline Road). Vendor spaces available, non-residents $15, limit two spaces. Please call Nessa at 863-471-1115 or email her at activities@highlandsridge.com.

Afternoon Soiree

LAKE PLACID — The GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club is hosting an Afternoon Soiree with a purse auction from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Tickets are a $20 donation. Meal includes chicken salad plate, finger desserts and beverages. Hats and Fascinators are encouraged. Ticket sales are limited. For more information, contact Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419.

