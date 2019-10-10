LPHS Band and Color Guard fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — The LPHS Band and Color Guard are selling tickets to Dino-Lite for Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.). This show is great for families, children of all ages, and it’s an amazing light show! Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through Color Guard and/or Band members. The proceeds from ticket sales support our local Band and Color Guard! Email Color Guard Coach Lisa at szulewsl@highlands.k12.fl.us if you have any questions.
Art on exhibit
SEBRING — “Into the Wild,” an exhibit featuring Altamonte Spring Oil Painter Tom Sadler and Sebring Folk Artist Dave Kelly, is free and open to the public on Thursdays – Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 2 at the Highlands Art League, 351 Center Ave. in Sebring. https://highlandsartleague.org.
Friends of the LP Library
LAKE PLACID — The Friends of the Lake Placid Used Bookstore are pleased to announce that they will be thanking their patrons by instituting a monthly book sale on the first Saturday of every month at the bookstore located on the West side of the library. The sale will feature a different group of books each month with a price of $0.10 per book. The sale is to begin Oct. 5 with all oversize books at $.10 each. Nov. 2 will find cookbooks on sale and on Dec. 7, all books will be on sale.
Gals and Pals
SEBRING — Gals and Pals, a weekly open session for artists to come work on their own artwork in the company of like-minded people, takes place every Tuesday from 9 a.m. – noon at the Highlands Art League, 351 Center Ave. Artists are welcome to come “try out” the first two member meetings at no charge. https://highlandsartleague.org.
Car show at American Legion
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers will hold their next monthly car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 N. in Lake Placid.
Pink on Parade
SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s Pink on Parade takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the AdventHealth Sebring Medical Complex, 4240 Sun n’ Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Registration is $25 plus a $2.50 registration fee. Registration starts 6 p.m. with the one mile walk and 5K run starting at 7:30 p.m. Don’t forget to wear your pinkest attire. For more information, contact 863-402-5525 or Kirsten.Scarborough@AdventHealth.com.
Walk like MADD
AVON PARK — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will host their inaugural Walk Like MADD Fundraiser at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at South Florida State College (SFSC), 600 W. College Drive. On-site registration is 8-8:30 a.m. Pre-walk remarks at 8:30 a.m. This is a non-competitive 5K to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with no more victims. For information, visit MADD.org.
Anniversary party and Trunk or Treat
AVON PARK — Lakeview Memorial Gardens cemetery will host a Trunk or Treat/50th Anniversary Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive in Avon Park (across from Memorial Elementary). There will be pumpkin decorating, candy and a food truck for purchasing food. The first 500 kids will receive a bag of treats. There will be a selfie station for photos as well as a costume contest for the kids, nothing scary or offensive please. If you are interested in participating, please contact Violet Swart at 863-385-4942.
LPHS Orchestra Halloween Concert
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School Orchestra will be performing a special Halloween Concert this year on Monday, Oct. 28. The concert will take place in the Lake Placid High School Commons and admission is a $5 donation.
Photography club
SEBRING — The Highlands Photography Club meets the last Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Highlands Art League Visual Arts Center, 1989 Lakeview Drive. Visiting photographers are welcome to come “try out” the first two member meetings at no charge. https://highlandsartleague.org.
Art and craft show
SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Golf Community will host a Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9, 3003 E. Fairway Vista Drive (south entrance off Powerline Road). Vendor spaces available, non-residents $15, limit two spaces. Please call Nessa at 863-471-1115 or email her at activities@highlandsridge.com.
Afternoon Soiree
LAKE PLACID — The GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club is hosting an Afternoon Soiree with a purse auction from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Tickets are a $20 donation. Meal includes chicken salad plate, finger desserts and beverages. Hats and Fascinators are encouraged. Ticket sales are limited. For more information, contact Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.