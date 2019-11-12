Toastmasters to meet
SEBRING — Heartland Toast of the Town Toastmasters meet the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of every month from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at Grace Church of Sebring, 3599 Thunderbird Road, Room 101. “If it isn’t fun, then it isn’t Toastmasters.” For information, call Linda Udall at 863-214-4288 or David James at 863-683-1878. Toastmasters.org.
NU-HOPE Thanksgiving dinner
SEBRING — NU-HOPE Elder Care Services wishes to invite all Highlands County seniors (ages 60 or better) to the 2019 NU-HOPE Thanksgiving Dinner being held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Bert Harris Civic Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. Co-Sponsor of the event is Duke Energy, with transportation being provided by MV Transportation. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., with dinner being served at 11:30 a.m. There is no fee for the meal or transportation, but attendees must pre-register by calling NU-HOPE no later than Thursday, Nov. 14. To register for the meal, arrange transportation, or obtain more information, please contact NU-HOPE Elder Care Services at 863-382-2134.
Gem and mineral club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 7 p.m. today, Nov. 12, in the rear fellowship hall of the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. Meetings are held the second Tuesday each month. Birthstone for November are topaz and citrine. The public is welcome and there are no fees or dues. Attendees are encouraged to bring any materials or equipment for sale or trade. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Chicane’s Restaurant & Bar, 3101 Golfview Road. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Our guest speakers are Pastor Joe Anderson and Pastor Eugene Bengston. They will share experiences about their recent group pilgrimage to Israel. Bring a friend and join us for this interesting conversation.
Bluegrass music
SEBRING — Hammock Estates will host a Bluegrass/Country music special from 1-3:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Hammock Estates, 2688 Rodney Street in Sebring, off Hammock Road. Parking is on Brunns Road.
Community yard sale
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host a WOTM Annual Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Lodge, 1318 W. Bell Street. For more information, call 863-452-0579.
Jazz Ensemble
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theatre Co. presents the Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble on Friday, Nov. 15, at Tanglewood, 3000 Tanglewood Parkway, off U.S. 27 across from Denny’s in Sebring. Featuring a Night of Latin Jazz with special guest Eddie Mosqueira. Tickets are $5 at the door. Disabled veterans are free. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and performance at 7 p.m. BYOB and your snacks.
Art open house
SEBRING — The “Clovelly House” will be having their first Open House this year from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. This Art Gallery and Gift Shop brought together by some of our very own local artists and is sponsored by Highlands Art League. Offering some beautiful original artwork, jewelry, baskets, clothing, acrylic, oil, watercolor and much more! Refreshments served. A wonderful way to support our local community.
Sebring Derby upcoming
AVON PARK — The Ridge Area Arc and Johnson Stivender Wealth Advisors will once again host its audience-participation fundraiser, The Sebring Derby, bringing the excitement of thoroughbred racing to Highlands County. The 2019 Sebring Derby will be held Nov. 15, from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Island View Restaurant at Sun ‘n Lake. The traditional Derby-style event allows attendees to bet on 10 professional videoed horse races with funny money. Hors d’oeuvres and beer, graciously donated by J.J. Taylor Distributing, will be served with a cash bar available. Tickets for the event are $35 and will benefit individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities served by the non-profit. Attendees are encouraged to be creative by wearing their most dapper Derby attire; seersucker suits, bow ties and over-the-top Derby hats for a chance to win prizes.
High rollers can own a horse for $10 for a chance to win $100. This year’s dynamic emcee will be Don Elwell. To join this unbridled fundraising event, please call Donna Scherlacher at Arc at 863-452-1295 ext.106
Indivisible Highlands County FL
SEBRING — Indivisible Highlands County FL will hold a meet and greet from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Sebring Chamber of Commerce, 227 U.S. 27 South in Sebring.
Meet members of your local Indivisible group, and enjoy food, wine and conversation.
For more information, call Indivisible at 863-272-1200. Indivisiblehcfl.com or on Facebook IndivisibleHCFL.
Founders Day and Health Fair
LAKE PLACID — The 6th Annual Founders Day and Health Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at RCMA, 132 Curve Street in Lake Placid. This is a Free event featuring music and cultural performances, food and drink, health screenings, Highway Park history, vendors, games and arts and crafts. Sponsored by Highway Park Neighborhood Council, Florida Blue, Highlands County COPS ADAPT, Bucci Eye Care and the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.
Susie Lee Valley Memorial Big band Dance
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Dancers will host their first Susie (Lee) Valley Memorial Big Band Dance at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, 200 CR 621 East in Lake Placid. Featuring music by the Skylarks. Light food is available in the lounge. Admission is $6 for members and $8 for nonmembers.
St. Catherine 5K
SEBRING — St. Catherine Catholic School will present its Warriors 1st Annual Glow Night Run 5K and 1 Mile Walk on Saturday, Nov. 16, Golf Hammock Golf Club, 2222 Golf Hammock Drive in Sebring. Registration opens at 4 p.m. The 1 mile walk starts at 5:30 p.m. and the 5K at 5:45 p.m. Registration ends Tuesday, Oct. 29. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/Warriors1stAnnual 5KRUN1MileWalk
Sebring’s Craft Beer Festival
SEBRING — The Seventh Annual Craft Beer Festival will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. Over 50 unique craft beers, appetizers, live music from Blackbird Anthem and adult-size games. Adults only. Proceeds benefit Children’s Museum of the Highlands
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host their Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. Breakfast is $5 per person and includes sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, pancakes, home fries, coffee and orange juice. Proceeds benefit the hungry and the Humane Society.
Welcome Back Dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host a Welcome Back Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road. Enjoy an evening of dancing as we welcome back our friends and neighbors. Tickets are $5 for members and $7 for nonmembers. BYOB and snacks. For more information or tickets, call Jan Tomasello at 707-648-6221 or Laney Powers at 954-790-0529.
SAR to meet
SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution Highlands Chapter will have its next meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Drive. The SAR is a proud organization of descendants of those patriots who during the American Revolution rendered unwavering loyal service to the cause of winning our
freedom from England. For more information, call James at 954-524-7278.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK— The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast and Bake Sale from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit and gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public, all proceeds go to the Moose Legion fund.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County, will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Business meeting at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Nell Hayes of the HCSO, speaking about scams and identity theft targeting seniors. Open to all active and retired Federal employees and their spouses. For information, call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.
Starting Your Business seminar
AVON PARK — The Florida SBDC at USF will host a Starting Your Business seminar from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at South Florida State College in Avon Park, Building H, Suite 110. This seminar covers all the essentials that will help you get started including information about forming a business entity such as a corporation or LLC, to the types of licenses you’ll need and business tax registrations. Call SFSC at 863-784-7405 to reserve a seat. Refer to CRN 11454. Cost is just $10 and includes seminar materials.
To find out more about Florida SBDC at USF no-cost business consulting and low-cost seminars, visit online at SBDCTampaBay.com.
St. Catherine Card Party
SEBRING — The monthly card/game party sponsored by the Women’s Guild will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Youth Center across from Lakeshore Mall, 900 U.S. 27 in Sebring. There will be a 50/50 and Penny Social. Cost is $5 and includes beverages and desserts. To reserve a table, call Lynn Bartley at 863-446-1090.
Friends of Istokpoga
LORIDA — The Friends of Istokpoga will hold a fall general membership meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Lorida Community Center, 1867 Blessings Ave. The meeting is open to the general public so, show up and give your support to help us protect Lake Istokpoga for today and for our future generations. The Speaker for the meeting will be Jennifer Korn, PhD who will be taking questions and giving a powerpoint presentation about the Florida Panther. Refreshments will be served beginning at 6:45 p.m. so mark your calendar for this informative evening. We will also have a table set up to pay your 2020 dues.
Vendor Splendor event
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Junior Woman’s Club will host their Second Annual Vendor Splendor Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Clubhouse, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Raffles, children’s book giveaway and vendors inside and outside! For information, visit gfwc.org.
Tanglewood line dance
SEBRING — Tanglewood will hold a Line Dance Night from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3000 Tanglewood Parkway. There is no charge for admission. Bring your own drinks and snacks for an evening of fun. Tanglewood is a half mile north of Sebring Walmart, across from Denny’s on U.S. 27.
Free Thanksgiving luncheon
AVON PARK — A Free to the Public Community Thanksgiving Day Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day) at the Avon Park Community Center, 300 W. Main Street. Hosted by Agria Gordon and sponsored by Donald Gordon LLC. For more information, call 863-443-1597.
Crime prevention program
SEBRING — Highlands County Florida Indivisible invites the public to a Crime Prevention Program at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Brian MacNeel of the Crime Prevention Task Force will present an entertaining and thought provoking presentation on a wide range of issues. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 863-272-1200.
SHS Winter Choir Concert
SEBRING — The Sebring High School Choral Department will present its Winter Concert on Tuesday, December 3 at 7:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Sebring. The public is invited to come enjoy a variety of musical selections including holiday music. Five choirs will perform, including Show Choir. Donations will be taken at the door to help support choral music at Sebring High School.
Mrs. Christi Hagen, the SHS Choral Director, is proud to announce this year’s Florida Vocal Association All State Students are Alysia Anders and Alexandros Tsakalos. They will be performing with the Florida All State Chorus in Tampa in January.
Holiday Home and Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Join the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 9th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Several beautifully decorated homes and one meticulously maintained garden are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. Will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. A donation of $15 is requested for entry. For more information, call Karen at 317-395-4912 or Paula at 863-835-2419. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships. Come and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with us!
Ostomy Support Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Ostomy Support Group will hold their next meeting at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. The group meets the first Thursday of each month through May.
Orchid show
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will host the 14th Annual Orchids From the Heart Orchid Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15-16, 2020 at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
