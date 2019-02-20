Friends of Istokpoga to meet
LORIDA — The Friends of Istokpoga will have their winter general election meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Lorida Community Center. Election of 2019 officers will take place. There will be several guest speakers including Mike McMillan discussing the Osprey population, Geoffrey Lokuta of FWC and Chelsey Crandall, PhD of University of Florida.
Pie Night Dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Pie Night Dance on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Sunshine RV Park on SR 70, east of US Hwy 27 in Lake Placid. Judy Barnhill will cue rounds starting at 7 p.m. and Ed Richy will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire acceptable. For information, call 828-290-2147.
VFW dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 will have a chicken dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at the Post in Avon Park. Dinner is $8 and includes chicken drumsticks, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and dessert. Dine in a smoke-free environment or take-out available. Proceeds to benefit child welfare and nurses training.
Church garage sale
SEBRING — Sebring Christian Church will have their Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23, at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. All proceeds go to Change of Pace, Inc.
Spring Plant Sale
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardeners are having a Spring Plant Sale Clearance. The sale will take place one day from 8 am until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Bert J Harris Agricultural Civic Center at 4905 George Blvd, Sebring. It will take place on the west end of the building parking area. Plants will include many flowering plants that attract butterflies and other pollinators to your yard. Some edible perennials such as Ginger, Turmeric and Figs as well as a variety of other plants. George Blvd is about 2 miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center at the Blinking yellow traffic light.
Annual barbecue
SEBRING — The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department will have their 44th Annual Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Station 9, 2300 Longview Court off Sebring Parkway. Dinners are $10 each and include half a chicken, beans, coleslaw, roll and beverage. Delivery service is available for 25 or more. For information, call 863-386-6052.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $7 at the door. Dance takes place every week to last week in March. Music by The Sugarbear Band. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.
Festival in Lorida
LORIDA — The Palms Estates of Highlands County will host a Festival 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, on Palm Estates Road in Lorida. Breakfast and lunch will be available as well as a car wash from 8-10 a.m. There will also be a bake sale, yard sale and craft sale. For information, call 863-655-1909.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will have its next meeting at 10 a.m. with a meet and greet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at DEC Headquarters, 4216 Sebring parkway. Guest speaker will be Kimberly Martin from Peace River. For information, call Susie Johnson, president at 863-385-0008.
Jazz ensemble returns to Tanglewood
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theatre Company presents the return of the Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Tanglewood Community Clubhouse. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. Your own drinks and snacks are welcome.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Street. Guest speaker will Dan Christensen discussing Vanda Orchids. Guests always welcome. For information, call Glen at 863-471-6171.
Butterfly Club to meet
SEBRING — The monthly meeting of the Butterfly and Pollinators Club will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, in conference room 2 of the Bert J. Harris Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. Everyone is welcome to attend. For information, call Linda DuBose at 863-273-7356.
