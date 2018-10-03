How secure are the elections?
SEBRING — Highlands County Indivisible will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, at La Hacienda, 825 N. Ridgewood in Sebring. House District 55 candidate Audrey Asciutto will speak as will Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg. For more information, call Michelle Backus at 863-414-2526.
Republican Women’s Network to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network will meet at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Chicanes, Inn on the Lake, 3101 Golfview Road in Sebring. Matt Richardson to speak about “Medicare Open Enrollment.” Men welcome. For information or to RSVP, call Penny Rae at 863-633-0375.
Ostomy Support Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Ostomy Support Group will hold their next meeting 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. The group meets the first Thursday of each month now through May.
5th annual Barktoberfest
LAKE PLACID — The 5th Annual Barktoberfest is happening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, at Stuart Park in Lake Placid. Silent auctions, raffles, nail clipping, pet costume contests, and more! On site microchips only $10. For more information call 863-441-0351 or visit PAWsitiveEffects.org.
Free essential oils class
AVON PARK — A free essential oils seminar will be given at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. in Avon Park. Admission is free and one door prize awarded per class. Seating is limited. To register or for information, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
First Responders Appreciation Day
SEBRING — St. Agnes Episcopal Church will host its third annual First Responders Appreciation Day at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Giving thanks and honoring those men and women who put their lives on the line to serve and protect our community. Luncheon served in Parrish Hall afterwards. For information, call 863-385-7679 or email stagnes@stagnessebring.org.
Membership meeting
SEBRING — Sebring Hills will have their General Membership Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Guest speaker Nell Hayes of the Sheriff’s Department. Meeting open to owners and renters of Sebring Hills. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Volunteer hospice care training
SEBRING — Cornerstone Hospice will hold volunteer training over two Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 9, 11, 16 & 18, at the downtown office, 209 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 3. Breakfast and coffee will be provided. To pre-register, call Dorothy Harris, volunteer specialist at 863-382-4563 or email doharris@cshospice.org.
Highlands Hunters Metal Detecting meeting postponed
The Highlands Hunters Meteal Detecting Meeting that was scheduled for Oct. 9 has been postponed to allow for more snow birds to arrive from the north. Details on the next hunt will be announced. Contact Chris at 410-900-8217.
Highlands Gem and Mineral Club
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will have its first meeting of the new season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway, in the rear fellowship hall. Public invited, no membership fees or dues. Birthstones for October are Opal and Tourmaline. For information, call 863-453-7054.
Lake Placid Lunch & Learn
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn will take place at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Genesis Center. $12 per person. Menu includes chicken parmesan w/pasta, salad and pink mousse. Kathy Albritton from Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center will give presentation. Please RSVP to chamber@lpfla.com or call 863-465-4331 before Monday, Oct. 8.
Heartland American-Israeli Initiative lunch
SEBRING — Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will hold its monthly meeting at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Meetings are open to the public. Order lunch and enjoy a wonderful speaker. This month Harold Summers will speak on The Hesed Project. Each year The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry takes a group of adults to volunteer at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, Israel. Mr. Summers will share the story of his group.
